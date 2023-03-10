Fort Worth woman shoots brother after argument, cops say. Victim in critical condition

A Fort Worth woman shot her younger brother after a disagreement Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded about 2:40 p.m. to the 4100 block of Reed Street where a domestic situation was reported to be “escalating,” according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

As officers were on the way, it was reported that someone was shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that a woman shot her younger brother after a disagreement, police said.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A suspect was in custody, according to police.

Police did not publicly name the suspect or victim Thursday.