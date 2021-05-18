Fort Worth woman shot in the head late Monday night

James Hartley
·1 min read

A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the head in Fort Worth around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was driving around the 3200 block of New York of Fort Worth when she was shot in what police believe to be a case of gang violence.

She was transported to a local hospital and as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday was in stable condition.

Police do not have any known suspects in the case, spokesman Tracy Carter said in an email. The investigation by detectives from the gang unit and gun violence unit is ongoing.

