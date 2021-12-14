Fort Worth woman shot, killed her 26-year-old son, then fatally shot herself, police say

A Fort Worth woman shot and killed her 26-year-old son early Saturday, and then fatally shot herself in the family’s home in west Fort Worth, authorities said Tuesday.

Fort Worth police did not release information on a motive in the case, which detectives say was a murder-suicide.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The woman was identified on Tuesday as Kelly Dawn Huck, 53, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. She died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a suicide.

Huck was pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m. Saturday.

Officials at the medical examiner’s office have not released the name of her son, but a police report identified him as 26-year-old Aaron Huck.

Fort Worth police responded to call about the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 4000 block of Eldridge Street in west Fort Worth.

Officers arrived at the home, entered the residence and found the woman and man dead inside one of the bedrooms.

Homicide detectives investigated the case.