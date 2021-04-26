Fort Worth woman was told she has 3 months to live, needs $500K for liver transplant

1 / 4

Fort Worth woman was told she has 3 months to live, needs $500K for liver transplant

Jack Howland
·10 min read

The doctor walked into April Heileman’s hospital room and delivered the news, in a serious but straightforward manner, that made her heart sink.

“These are your options,” she remembers him telling her on March 31.

The words were like a gut punch, a radical shift from the more calm and measured diagnoses she had gotten from medical professionals over the past two years. The 37-year-old had been in and out of hospitals since June 2019, when she collapsed in her Fort Worth apartment and slipped into a two-week coma. She dealt with ongoing issues related to her liver like a low blood count and high levels of ammonia. Her mind, at times, became fuzzy and unfocused.

But doctors had been reassuring that her damaged liver — the root of her problems — could heal itself over time, according to April and her mother, Camille Heileman, 58. They told her if she followed a healthy diet and lifestyle she could at the very least avoid a liver transplant until it became necessary down the road.

On March 31, sitting in a Baylor Scott & White hospital room, April learned that moment was sooner than she or her mother thought.

The doctor described how her liver was so damaged that she would need to get the proper insurance, which she didn’t have, or come up with $400,000 to pay for a transplant. If she couldn’t do that, the doctor told her bluntly, she might be able to live for another three months.

Her family has found out the grand total is closer to half a million dollars, a mammoth figure they are trying to reach through a GoFundMe page. They haven’t come close so far — the fundraiser has raised around $9,600 as of Sunday.

Camille and her husband, who live in Wylie, as well as their son, who lives in Oklahoma, are prepared to step in and donate a liver to April when and if they can pull together the funds, and if it’s determined they’re a match. They won’t be able to get tested, however, until they have the right insurance or the funds, Camille said. That’s only one of their frustrations.

It feels to the family that there’s a ticking clock hanging over their heads, with a deadline to meet that could mean life or death for someone they love.

It feels, to Camille, that her daughter’s health isn’t as important as money.

“Everybody’s scared. It’s like our hands are being tied at every turn that we make,” she said. “Her health is being held for ransom.”

The person at the center of all the concern, however, isn’t throwing “a pity party,” though there are days when it’s hard for her to lift her head off the pillow, as April described to the Star-Telegram over the phone on Friday morning. She had woken up with her mouth full of blood, because her blood doesn’t clot, she said. That led to nausea.

But by the time she got up and moving around, she was joking around with her roommate, whom she calls her “voice of reason.” She knows her parents would rather have her back home, she acknowledged, but she doesn’t want anyone waiting on her hand and foot, even now. She was working part-time at the White Elephant Saloon in the Stockyards up until a couple weeks ago.

It was around that time she was diagnosed with cancer in the liver, on top of the cirrhosis of the liver she already knew she had. The organ damage has affected her health in sometimes mysterious ways — her skin, for instance, has taken on a yellow tone.

April said she doesn’t want to hide, or to go through her days with people treating her differently. She doesn’t want this to be her identity.

One of the hardest parts of these recent weeks has been seeing people feel afraid to talk to her, or unsure how to.

“I’m not a victim,” April said. “My body isn’t working correctly, and that’s that.”

‘So much could have been prevented’

Doctors at Baylor suggested it’s possible April’s liver damage could have something to do with a birth control shot she was getting in her arm, Camille said.

She began to receive the Depo-Provera contraceptive injection in college, an alternative to other birth control methods like pills that requires a patient to get a shot every three months. She kept coming back, over several months and then several years, for the shot, Camille said. Her doctor indicated it was fine to keep using the injection as an ongoing birth control method.

She and her mother have learned, however, this is in fact not recommended, and even unsafe.

The Food and Drug Administration states in its prescribing information for Depo-Provera that the injection shouldn’t be used as a birth control method for more than two years, except in certain cases. The drug additionally isn’t recommended for people with pre-existing liver problems, and among its rare and often severe side effects listed on WebMD are liver problems.

Camille, though she can’t say for certain what happened, also believes April’s antidepressants and anxiety medication could have contributed to her damaged liver. She has spoken with doctors who have cautioned about combining these drugs and a birth control shot. She has inspected pill bottles that list cancer as a side effect.

“There were some really big red flags that should have been looked at over the years,” Camille said. “I feel like so much of this could have been prevented. So much could have been prevented.”

Around two years ago, April was in seemingly fine health, trying to find steady work in Fort Worth. She had spent years as the personal assistant to F. Howard Walsh Jr., the Fort Worth oilman and philanthropist who was a major TCU benefactor, until his death in June 2016. She had thought she might make a career at the company.

She worked in stints in retail stores and in restaurants, benefiting, Camille said, from a naturally outgoing personality and a strong work ethic. Outside of her jobs, she loved to fish, hunt and to ride horses at a ranch near Glen Rose.

Her life changed on June 15, 2019, when Camille couldn’t get April on the phone in the afternoon and, with a “mother’s intuition,” drove to Fort Worth.

She had medics break into her apartment. The first thing she saw when she rushed inside was her daughter lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

“I thought somebody had murdered her,” Camille said. “She sat up for a split second, and asked, ‘What are you doing here?’ and then she slipped into a coma.”

The medical staff at John Peter Smith Hospital told Camille they had seen gunshot victims with blood counts as low as hers who didn’t survive. The blood vessels in her esophagus had ruptured, meaning she needed bands put in to hold the vessels together. Doctors later determined she suffered a stroke.

About two weeks into her hospital stay, Camille remembers they were getting prepared to put a breathing tube into April’s throat. The family was saying their goodbyes, trying to come to terms with the fact she might not come out of the coma, when she popped up in bed, her eyes open.

She announced to the room, as Camille remembers, “What’s going on?”

It was a moment that doctors swore they would have never believed if they hadn’t been there, she said.

But it was only the beginning of April’s problems.

She was feeling better when she was released in January 2020 so she took a trip to Spain, unaware then, like the rest of the European country, COVID had been spreading. She contracted the virus, dealing with a dry cough and labored breathing, and passed it on to four family members. Other issues persisted too — the neuropathy that made her feet twitch, the uncontrollable swelling and bleeding.

As she continued to work in December 2020, she caught the coronavirus again. It put her in the hospital, and the staff at Baylor Scott & White noted her blood counts, platelet counts and ammonia levels were off.

April received then a version of what they had said before: Her liver is damaged and needs to heal, and medical events like this might happen.

Before Easter, she came back to the hospital and got the diagnosis that was like a 180-degree turn, that she might be able to live another three months without a new liver. She called her mom.

It was the first phone call she made, according to Camille.

That was more than two weeks ago.

“Now we’re down to less than two months, and we’re starting to see the effects,” Camille said.

‘They say two months; it could be 20 years’

Camille has faith her family can somehow pull together the money to pay for a liver transplant, if she can get April’s story out there. It could take one, or two, or even three people to see it, she said, to help the fundraiser gain the momentum it needs.

She hasn’t allowed herself to think of losing her “baby girl,” and has tried to come up with the money through whatever means necessary. She has called a long list of transplant centers and health clinics sent to her from friends, leaving desperate voicemails explaining the situation.

“I’ve never left so many voicemail messages with nothing in return,” Camille said.

She feels abandoned, too, by family and friends who have been silent in the past weeks as the circumstances of her life have drastically changed. There’s a lot for her to worry about on a given day, she said, especially not being able to see her daughter at all times.

But she understands why April doesn’t want to be at home.

“She’s not ready,” Camille said. “She feels like if she comes back home, she’s throwing in the towel.”

April, her voice sounding tired over the phone but also laidback, said she thinks about her family and friends, and worries about how they’re dealing with everything. She can feel their concern, which is an uncomfortable position for her to be in. She’s always been the type of person to want to fix other people’s problems.

When people approach her with too much seriousness, she will respond that everyone lives once, to have some fun. The way she sees it, “They say two months; it could be 20 years,” she said.

Though she acknowledges it’s frustrating to think about the situation she’s in and how she got there, she said she’s focusing on making sure those around her are smiling, and looking after herself. She hasn’t been as worried about the GoFundMe as much as her mother, saying she doesn’t want handouts. She would rather have a hug, she said, than a dollar.

She doesn’t have a doctor’s appointment until later this week. She was planning to ride horses on Saturday.

“What’s the worst that can happen? I’ll fall off,” April said. “Which wouldn’t happen, by the way, because I’m a really good horse rider.”

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan's latest COVID-19 wave is hitting people in their 30s and 40s especially hard

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been tamed in much of the U.S., but not in Michigan. Hospitals are full or filling up across the state, and "unlike previous surges, it now is younger and middle-aged adults — not their parents and grandparents — who are taking up many of Michigan's hospital beds," The New York Times reports. "Michigan hospitals are now admitting about twice as many coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s as they were during the fall peak, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association." Michigan has recorded 91,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, more than California and Texas combined, The Associated Press reports. "Doctors, medical professionals, and public health officials point to a number of factors that explain how the situation has gotten so bad in Michigan," from the high prevalence of the more contagious and deadly B.1.1.7 variant first found in Britain, to widespread abandonment of masks and social distancing — especially in the rural, northern part of the state — after extended lockdowns. A majority of Michigan residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, "but the vaccinations of older people do not explain rising hospitalizations among people younger than 60, including those in their 20s and 30s," or the worrisome trend of younger patients "coming in more often with serious cases of COVID-19," the Times reports. "Younger people are among those most likely to be out and about socializing and in the work force," for one thing, and they are just now getting access to the vaccine. The new influx of younger patients is taking a toll on hospital workers after a year of brief ebbs and tragic flows. "This third wave has just been very overwhelming, a lot of sick people and a lot of younger sick people," Andrew Chandler, an emergency room tech, tells the Port Huron Times Herald. "We're getting to the point where we're just so beat down," Alexandra Budnik, an intensive care nurse in Royal Oaks, tells The New York Times. "Every time we get a call or every time we hear that there's another 40-year-old that we don't have a circuit for — it's just like, you know, we can't save them all." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'India's devastating new COVID wave

  • Kids are finally returning to school. But most of them are white.

    It’s a key challenge facing Joe Biden as he moves beyond his first months in office, and one the administration insists it is prepared to tackle.

  • ‘My dogs were my life.’ Kentucky kennel fire kills dozens of dogs, owner devastated.

    Almost every dog at a Bardstown kennel is dead after a massive fire broke out, causing “devastating” damage.

  • A Florida family has been indicted after posing as 'church' and selling industrial bleach as 'miracle' cure for COVID-19, HIV, and cancer

    The Grenons are accused of selling a fake "Miracle Mineral Solution" that they claimed cured Alzheimer's, diabetes malaria, and autism, DOJ says.

  • I want to build muscle, but I enjoy cardio and don't want to gain weight. Will running and HIIT hinder my gains?

    Cardio doesn't necessarily hinder muscle growth provided you can still give your all in your strength workouts and recover adequately too.

  • South Florida hospitals are admitting more COVID-19 patients as variants spread

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s hospitals are filling up again with COVID-19 patients, and doctors fear coronavirus variants could be behind the uptick. The number of patients hospitalized with the disease has been heading upward all month, even with a fourth of Floridians fully vaccinated and 2 million who already had COVID. The uptick comes as five “variants of concern” are spreading in ...

  • Ashley Cain's 8-month-old daughter dies after leukemia battle

    The former pro soccer player and "The Challenge" star revealed his daughter's cancer diagnosis in October 2020.

  • Staying 6 feet apart indoors does almost nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19, MIT study finds

    Scientists from MIT recalculated the risk of exposure and found that the main indoor precaution - social distancing - probably isn't doing much.

  • Students at more than 30 colleges won't be allowed back unless they're vaccinated against COVID-19

    California State University and the University of California join a growing list of universities that will require the vaccine for staff and students.

  • Biden expanding summer food program for 34M schoolchildren

    The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March. The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday that it will continue through the summer a payments program that replaced school meals because the pandemic left many children with virtual classes. Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday.

  • 'Minari's Alan Kim Danced Like No One Was Watching on the Red Carpet at 2021 Oscars

    On Sunday, cameras caught 9-year-old ‘Minari’ star Alan Kim doing a cute little shimmy on the red carpet.

  • Caitlyn Jenner accepts Joy Behar's apology for misgendering her on 'The View': 'I’m not about cancel culture'

    After Joy Behar used the wrong pronouns to refer to Caitlyn Jenner, "The View" co-host blamed lack of sleep for the error.

  • Neighborhood surprises retiring mail carrier by filling mailboxes with presents

    On Brett Wittwer's last day at work before retiring, the tables were turned. Wittwer, 69, spent 35 years as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, and was used to handing people packages. But on March 26, residents along his mail route were giving him gift bags and boxes filled with goodies. "It was crazy," Wittwer told Good Morning America. "It kind of brings a tear to your eye." Most of his career was spent delivering mail in the Cincinnati area, and when word spread he was going to retire, people along his route used a neighborhood Facebook page to plan a surprise sendoff. They decorated their mailboxes with balloons, and filled them with presents and notes of appreciation. Waiting for him at the end of his route were several neighbors, standing under a "Happy Retirement" banner. One person there was Glenna Weber Stricklett, who told GMA she appreciated Wittwer's work ethic and how he was "always friendly." He was careful with packages, she said, making sure they were safely placed on front porches during all weather conditions. That's why when it was time to say goodbye to Wittwer, so many residents wanted to be involved. "It just kind of came together," Stricklett said. "And it's a nice thing to do for people." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'Michigan's latest COVID-19 wave is hitting people in their 30s and 40s especially hard

  • They're fully vaccinated. But anxiety inhibits them from re-engaging in pre-Covid life.

    “I don’t want to be sitting in a movie theater with ‘patient zero’ of a variant that bucks the vaccine.”

  • Are The NBA Top Shot Challenges Worth It?

    Are the NBA Top Shot Challenges worth completing? Jared Johnson reviews four recent ones to find out. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Poll: 73% of unvaccinated Americans say they won't take the Johnson & Johnson shot

    About 3 in 4 unvaccinated adult Americans are unwilling to get the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a Washington Post-ABC News poll out Monday indicates.Why it matters: Less than half of all U.S. adults polled said they thought the J&J shot — which presents fewer logistical challenges than the more temperature-controlled, two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — is safe.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: The poll was conducted a few days before the CDC and FDA lifted the recommended pause on the J&J vaccine, saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of a rare blood clot disorder. What they found: Roughly half of the unvaccinated adults who were polled said that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe. Fewer than 1 in 3 said the same for Johnson & Johnson. A majority of the 44% who said in the poll that they were unvaccinated indicated that they definitely or probably not get inoculated. Republican-leaning adults aged 18 to 39 were the most reluctant to get vaccinated in the Post-ABC News poll — 55% said they definitely or probably would not get immunized. Methodology: Post-ABC News poll conducted by telephone among a random national sample of 1,007 adults from April 18-21. 75% were reached on cellphones and 25% on landlines. Margin of error ± 3.5 percentage points for full sample.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Near-Fatal Motorcycle Accident Motivated Me to Lose 135 Pounds

    After a life-changing crash, he's now looking to help motivate men in a similar situation.

  • Three NHS patients ‘mutilated’ by surgeon in a single week prompts shake-up at NHS trust

    Exclusive: Royal College of Surgeons called in to investigate services at NHS trust after devastating injuries from routine surgery

  • Letters to the Editor: Austin Beutner gets high marks for his crisis leadership at LAUSD

    Austin Beutner showed his humanity while leading LAUSD through a teachers' strike and the pandemic.

  • Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’

    FoxAfter conquering the world—and thoroughly owning Ted Cruz—with his creation Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, legendary comedy writer Robert Smigel has broadly expanded his puppet arsenal with a series of specials called Let’s Be Real on Fox. In the latest installment, which premieres this Thursday night at 9:30 p.m., he brings Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to life. Well, sort of.The exclusive clip below features Smigel’s McConnell puppet in a parody of Vogue’s “73 Questions” series that plays a bit more like an episode of MTV’s Cribs. Puppet McConnell welcomes the interviewer into his lavish home, steering him away from a meeting between his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and Russian operatives and toward his “man cave” where he is literally growing federal judges. “We’re just chilling in the dirt like bros,” he says unconvincingly.McConnell answers simple questions like “crunchy or creamy?” with, “There’s no reason to discuss my underwear at this time” and “Beatles or Stones?” with, “Beetles have lots of protein but small stones are good for digestion.” It all leads up to the inevitable conclusion that the Kentucky senator is engaged in an illicit affair with his “secret tortoise wife” named Sheila—and may even be one himself.When the interviewer asks him when he might retire, McConnell predicts sometime in his 130s. In response to the remark that “that’s old,” he replies, “Not if you’re a turt—” before catching himself and finishing the sentence with “young at heart.”The Insane Story Behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s Epic Ted Cruz TakedownIn an email, Smigel told me that he and his team “figured by parodying both Mitch McConnell and Vogue” they would “at least attract every white person over 60.”He then added, “Remember, we’re trying to hold Tim Allen’s audience,” a nod to the show’s lead-in of Last Man Standing and ironic throwback to his infamous role of showrunner on The Dana Carvey Show, which was swiftly canceled in the mid-’90s when it failed to retain Home Improvement’s massive ratings.For more, listen to Robert Smigel on The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.