Fort Worth's Crystal Mason gets another chance to overturn 2016 illegal voting conviction

Crystal Mason, a Fort Worth woman who was sentenced to five years in prison for illegally casting a ballot that wasn't even counted in 2016, will get another chance to overturn her conviction.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday that a lower appeals court mistakenly upheld Mason's conviction two years ago when it said that it was irrelevant whether Mason was aware that she was not eligible to vote.

Crystal Mason speaks to the media in downtown Dallas in 2019. Mason, who is released on an appellate bond, was sentenced to five years for voting illegally in the 2016 presidential election. Mason was on supervised release for a 2011 conviction for tax fraud when she voted.

The court, in a 7-2 ruling, ordered the Fort Worth-based 2nd Court of Appeals to re-examine the evidence to determine if prosecutors proved that Mason knew that she could not vote while on federal supervised release after serving a prison sentence for tax fraud.

"The court below erred by failing to require proof that (Mason) had actual knowledge that it was a crime for her to vote while on supervised release," said the opinion by Judge Jesse McClure III.

Mason and her lawyers said Wednesday's ruling gave them hope that the mother of three will avoid a prison sentence for making what they called an honest mistake.

“I am pleased that the court acknowledged issues with my conviction, and am ready to defend myself against these cruel charges,” Mason said in a statement distributed by her lawyers. “My life has been upended for what was, at worst, an innocent misunderstanding of casting a provisional ballot that was never even counted.”

Mason had not begun serving her prison sentence while her appeal continued.

Defense lawyer Kim Cole said Mason should never have been convicted, let alone charged with a crime.

"Now there is an opportunity for justice to prevail. Innocent mistakes can happen, and the state should not be in the business of making people fearful to vote," Cole said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Crystal Mason given another chance to appeal illegal voting conviction