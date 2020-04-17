FORTEC Elektronik AG's (ETR:FEV) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 24% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard FORTEC Elektronik (ETR:FEV). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on FORTEC Elektronik's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FORTEC Elektronik is:

12% = €5.2m ÷ €43m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.12.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

FORTEC Elektronik's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, FORTEC Elektronik seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.4%. Probably as a result of this, FORTEC Elektronik was able to see an impressive net income growth of 22% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that FORTEC Elektronik's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 15% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about FORTEC Elektronik's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is FORTEC Elektronik Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

FORTEC Elektronik has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 55%, meaning the company only retains 45% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, FORTEC Elektronik has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, FORTEC Elektronik's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.