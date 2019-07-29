FORTEC Elektronik (FRA:FEV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, FORTEC Elektronik AG (FRA:FEV) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for FORTEC Elektronik

What Is FORTEC Elektronik's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 FORTEC Elektronik had €5.65m of debt, an increase on €4.77m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €7.93m in cash, so it actually has €2.28m net cash.

DB:FEV Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Strong Is FORTEC Elektronik's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, FORTEC Elektronik had liabilities of €11.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €6.04m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €7.93m in cash and €12.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast €2.46m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that FORTEC Elektronik has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, FORTEC Elektronik boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that FORTEC Elektronik has increased its EBIT by 3.9% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if FORTEC Elektronik can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. FORTEC Elektronik may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, FORTEC Elektronik's free cash flow amounted to 48% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that FORTEC Elektronik has net cash of €2.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 3.9% in the last twelve months. So we are not troubled with FORTEC Elektronik's debt use. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in FORTEC Elektronik, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.