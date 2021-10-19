  • Oops!
Fortenberry says he expects to be indicted in campaign finance probe

Kate Scanlon
·1 min read
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said he anticipates that the federal government will charge him with lying to the FBI in the course of its investigation into campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.

In a video message titled “I wanted you to hear from me first,” recorded inside a pickup truck while accompanied by his wife and their dog, the Nebraska Republican said the FBI "accused me of lying, and are charging me with this."

ANTI-ABORTION DEMOCRAT DAN LIPINSKI CONSIDERS BID TO WIN BACK HOUSE SEAT

Fortenberry, first elected to the House in 2004, said he is “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegation, which he denies.

"I feel so personally betrayed, I thought we were trying to help," Fortenberry said. “And so now we will have to fight.”

According to Axios, Fortenberry was one of several congressional Republicans who received contributions from billionaire Gilbert Chagoury that authorities said were illegal. However, the expected indictment doesn’t stem from that contribution but from what Fortenberry allegedly did or did not tell investigators.

Fortenberry denied knowledge of the contributions when they were made and said those responsible were later caught and he cooperated with the FBI investigation.

“I did not lie to them, I told them what I knew,” he said.

Fortenberry asked for supporters’ prayers and “kind comments.”

“Hopefully this all ends happily, for the sake of justice, for the sake of my own integrity, for the sake of the American system,” he said.

Knowingly making a false statement to the FBI is a crime with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

