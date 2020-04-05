When Will Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Become Profitable?

Forterra, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FRTA): Forterra, Inc. manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. On 31 December 2019, the US$350m market-cap posted a loss of -US$7.3m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on FRTA’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for FRTA’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering FRTA, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$30m in 2021. So, FRTA is predicted to breakeven approximately a few months from now. What rate will FRTA have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 48%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, FRTA may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for FRTA given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I would like to bring into light with FRTA is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in FRTA’s case, it has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

