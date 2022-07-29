Forterra (LON:FORT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Forterra plc (LON:FORT) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Forterra Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Forterra had UK£10.2m of debt, an increase on UK£5.50m, over one year. But it also has UK£34.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£24.1m net cash.

A Look At Forterra's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Forterra had liabilities of UK£117.3m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£34.4m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£34.3m and UK£61.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£55.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Forterra has a market capitalization of UK£636.6m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Forterra boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that Forterra saw its EBIT decline by 6.6% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Forterra can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Forterra may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Forterra's free cash flow amounted to 49% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Forterra has UK£24.1m in net cash. So we are not troubled with Forterra's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Forterra is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

