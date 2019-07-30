Forterra (LON:FORT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Forterra plc (LON:FORT) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Forterra Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Forterra had debt of UK£64.8m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from UK£89.8m over a year. However, it also had UK£26.0m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£38.8m.

LSE:FORT Historical Debt, July 30th 2019

How Healthy Is Forterra's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Forterra had liabilities of UK£80.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£74.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£26.0m in cash and UK£36.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£92.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Forterra has a market capitalization of UK£532.3m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Forterra has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.49. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 30.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, Forterra grew its EBIT by 4.4% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Forterra's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Forterra produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 75% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.