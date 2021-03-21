Is Forterra (LON:FORT) Using Capital Effectively?

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after glancing at the trends within Forterra (LON:FORT), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Forterra is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = UK£21m ÷ (UK£308m - UK£73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Forterra has an ROCE of 8.8%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.8% generated by the Basic Materials industry, it's much better.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Forterra compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Forterra's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Forterra, given the returns are trending downwards. About four years ago, returns on capital were 28%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Forterra to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Forterra's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. And, the stock has remained flat over the last three years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Forterra does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Forterra that you might be interested in.

