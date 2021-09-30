Fortescue halts operations at Pilbara site after employee's death

FILE PHOTO: Worker walks near conveyer belts loaded with iron ore at the Fortescue Solomon iron ore mine located in the Valley of the Kings
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Thursday an employee had died after a ground collapse at its Solomon Hub site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, forcing it to temporarily suspend mining operations at the project.

The world's no.4 iron ore miner announced the suspension earlier in the day, citing a "significant incident" at the site.

In a brief update, Fortescue confirmed a fatality and said it was working with all relevant authorities on the matter.

It had earlier said operations at Solomon Hub had been suspended pending a full investigation and that it was working with the Western Australia police and the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

The state's mining department told Reuters it was aware of a significant incident at the mine site, but did not divulge any more details.

The mining department will send safety inspectors from Perth to the scene, expected to arrive in the evening, it added.

The Solomon Hub, a remote mining site in Pilbara, comprises of Firetail, Kings Valley and Queens Valley mines, which together have a production capacity of 75 million tonnes of iron ore a year.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aussie Revival Seen in Record Shorts, RBA at Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders have never been as negative toward the Australian dollar as they are now. That is just one of the reasons that will help it recover, strategists say.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureOther positives set to drive a rebo

  • U.S. deports convicted Russian hacker to Russia -TASS

    A Russian hacker, sentenced in June 2020 to nine years in a U.S. jail for cyber crimes, was detained at a Moscow airport on Tuesday after being deported by the United States, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Interior Ministry as saying. Alexei Burkov was jailed by the United States for operating two websites devoted to the facilitation of payment card fraud, computer hacking, and other crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice said when he was sentenced.

  • Earnings grew faster than the 28% return delivered to Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) shareholders over the last year

    We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But not every stock...

  • What Japan’s Middle-of-the-Road New Leader Means for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After a monthlong, surprisingly competitive race for Japan’s new leader, the contest ended predictably: Fumio Kishida, the most experienced, most middle-of-the-road candidate, is set to become Japan’s 100th prime minister. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Stri

  • Cocaine, ecstasy found in river at Glastonbury Festival

    LONDON (Reuters) -A river that runs through the Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, is contaminated with illicit drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy because stoned revellers often urinate on the ground, scientists said. Researchers from Bangor University found that concentrations of MDMA, known as ecstasy, quadrupled downstream in the Whitelake River in the week after the Glastonbury Festival when it was last held in 2019. "Illicit drug contamination from public urination happens at every music festival," said Dan Aberg, a masters student in the School of Natural Sciences at Bangor.

  • Williams Companies Stock Scores Improved Price Strength

    Williams Companies shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Bitcoin mining heats up in El Salvador

    The President of El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele, has teased his nation’s new volcanic geothermal-powered Bitcoin (BTC) mining system.

  • China Factories Contract For First Time Since Pandemic Began

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory activity contracted in September for the first time since the pandemic began last year, a sign of the damage a widespread electricity crunch is having on an already slowing economy. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the

  • 2 Copper Stocks To Buy Right Now

    Precious metal prices have been on the rise in 2020, and one analyst is bullish on two big-name copper producers. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder reinstated coverage of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) with a Buy rating and $36 price target. He also reinstated coverage of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) with a Buy rating and $39 price target. The Thesis: Winder said Teck is building a massive copper mine in Chile that will double the company’s copper production to 583,000 tons

  • Vale Expects to Free All 39 Trapped Canadian Miners Tuesday

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, one of the world’s biggest producers of iron ore and nickel, expects all 39 workers trapped in an underground mine since Sunday to be freed later this morning. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThirty employees at the Totten m

  • Australia Plans $1.5 Billion Boost in Race for Critical Minerals

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is gearing up to win a bigger market share for critical materials that can be used in everything from electric cars to aerospace. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe mining powerhouse will establish a A$2 billion ($1.5 bill

  • CleanSpark CEO on Impact of China's Crypto Ban on Mining, Global Markets

    Following China's move to make crypto mining explicitly illegal within its borders, Alibaba will stop selling mining equipment on its platforms, and Bitmain will halt all machine sales to mainland Chinese miners. Zach Bradford, CEO of Utah-based energy software and bitcoin mining farm CleanSpark, discusses the potential impact of China's crypto ban on mining and global markets. "It is the real deal, but I think it actually is increasing the overall health of the mining environment worldwide," he said. Plus, his take on crypto regulation.

  • Coal Resurgence in Colombia Is Coming at Just the Right Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian coal production is bouncing back, just when the world needs it.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureLatin America’s top supplier expects output to jump 40% to 50% this year, after an extended strike disrupted production

  • Conquest Resources Prepares to Drill First of Three Large IOCG Targets on Belfast Copper Project and Secures Uranium and Ni-Cu-PGE Exploration Properties in the Black Sturgeon Lake Area, Lake Nipigon, Ontario

    Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") has completed 17 holes into 32 geophysical targets on its Belfast-TeckMag Project located approximately 50km east of Sudbury, Ontario. Bore Hole EM surveys are currently underway on the company's VMS targets and should be completed this week. The company intends to follow up on the results from the surveys with additional drilling following the drilling of the ...