Fortescue Metals preparing to cut up to 1,000 jobs - The Australian

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's Fortescue Metals Group can be seen on a bulk carrier as it is loaded with iron ore at the coastal town of Port Hedland in Western Australia
·1 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group is looking to cut up to 1,000 jobs across its back office and clean energy unit as part of a cost-cutting exercise, The Australian reported on Thursday, less than week before Fortescue reports half-yearly results.

The cuts will be across Fortescue Future Industries, a clean energy subsidiary focused on producing hydrogen using renewable energy, and head office functions like finance and IT, the Australian reported, citing unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for the world's No. 4 iron ore miner said any significant changes to the number of its employees require board approval, which has not been received.

"We are always looking for opportunities for continuous business improvement," the spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Fortescue reports results for the six months through December on Feb. 15.

The company is preparing to cut costs despite a more than three-month rally in iron ore prices as traders bid up the metal in anticipation of China's economy reopening from pandemic restrictions.

The Australian reported that job losses at the company's Pilbara region mining operations are likely, although safety staff and production workers would probably be exempt.

Some of the job losses follow the near completion of Fortescue's Iron Bridge project, set to go into production in March, the paper added.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Pink Opens Up About Death of Family Nanny — and the Sweet Way Son Jameson Keeps Her Memory Alive

    Pink opened up about handling the sensitive subject of death with her two kids

  • German Inflation Slows to Five-Month Low on Energy Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- German inflation slowed in January to the lowest level in five months thanks to further government aid to ease the burden on households from soaring energy costs.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukrai

  • Biden will revive the billionaire minimum tax and call for a big jump in stock buyback tax in his State of the Union speech

    President Biden will call for the tax on corporate stock buybacks to quadruple in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

  • House Republicans Offer Cuts They’d Back in Deal for Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans on the House Budget Committee on Wednesday floated a list of sample budget cuts they could back in exchange for raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine,

  • German EU-harmonised January consumer prices rise 9.2% y/y

    German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a less-than-anticipated 9.2% on the year in January, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday. According to non-harmonised standards, German consumer prices rose 8.7% on year in January and 1.0% on the month. "The downward trend in inflation visible in the old figures should continue in the coming months, as the rise in energy prices is likely to ease further," said Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank.

  • ArcelorMittal Warns on Steel Demand as China Seen Flatlining

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA cautioned on the outlook for steel demand, noting the woes of the Chinese real estate sector and tighter monetary policy could drag on consumption this year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail to ‘

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Grind

    Natural gas markets have fallen slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of noise right around the $2.50 level.

  • China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising. Why it's time to control the trade

    Women walk with their donkeys in Ethiopia's Amhara region. Buena Vista Images/GettyImagesIn recent years, there’s been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that’s been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It’s believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality o

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Fabrics/Garments

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the best fabrics/garments. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Fabrics/Garments. The Textile Industry: An Analysis The global textile industry is one of the largest sectors in the world. It consists of a host of […]

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    After a year where the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index fell 40%, many of the world's most valuable companies started 2023 at a disadvantage. The roller coaster ride many stocks have been on over the last year has highlighted the importance of investing in solid companies likely to grow in the long term, negating temporary headwinds. The tech industry is home to a wealth of growth stocks thanks to consistent development and innovation, making it the perfect place for a long-term investment.

  • 10 Most Advanced Countries in Battery Technology

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most advanced countries in battery technology. If you want to read about some more advanced countries in battery technology, go directly to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Battery Technology. Advanced battery technology manufacturing covers the creation of technologically advanced batteries with better design, safety, high energy capacity and […]

  • Natural gas cost hike may lead to higher electricity bills in June

    The California Public Utilities Commission held a virtual hearing Tuesday, where experts in the industry discussed the impact high natural gas rates have on the cost of electricity.

  • 16 Most Valuable Beverage Brands in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 16 most valuable beverage brands in the World. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Beverage Brands in the World. From the early 1900s, the beverage market was modestly equipped by some regional manufacturers that only had the capacity of supplying […]

  • Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

    While the war in Ukraine rages on, the front lines for Europe’s biggest economy can be found in cities like Leuna and just offshore in the North Sea.

  • Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20 trading and banking sources said. None of the firms is breaching sanctions, the sources told Reuters, but they have benefited from measures designed by the European Union and the United States to reduce the revenues of what they call Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

  • Strong Earnings, Promising Outlooks for Enterprise, Magellan, Hess Midstream

    In a strong earnings season, Enterprise surpassed $9 billion in EBITDA, Magellan beat earnings per share guidance and Hess Midstream weathered a tough winter to please investors.

  • Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices.

  • Perfect storm or market manipulation? Why utilities say your gas bill spiked this winter

    Industry players testified to the CPUC Tuesday about the surge in natural gas prices across western states

  • Oil and copper prices are weakening despite China's reopening. It's a sign a global recession is coming but liquidity issues may also be at play, economists warn.

    "Oil prices never went up and copper prices are falling after the initial China reopening excitement fades. Global recession is coming," economist Robin Brooks said.

  • China's globalizing startups could be a boon to US cloud giants

    After quarters of rapid growth fueled by remote work, the cloud market is cooling down as businesses look for ways to curb cloud spending in post-COVID times and an uncertain economy. There is a silver lining -- U.S. cloud giants are getting business from Chinese internet firms that are looking to set up shop overseas. China's tech companies have been expanding abroad for decades, but many feel a new urgency to venture out amid growing competition and compliance risks at home (which you can read about in detail here, here and here).