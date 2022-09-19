Fortescue to Decarbonize Iron Ore Business With $6.2B Plan

James Fernyhough
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group will spend $6.2 billion over the next decade to decarbonize its iron ore operations, as the Australian miner founded by billionaire Andrew Forrest attempts to eliminate fossil fuels from its business by 2030.

The Perth-based company will spend $3.2 billion building 2 to 3 gigawatts of battery storage, transmission lines and onsite charging infrastructure at its projects in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, it said in statement on Tuesday. The renewable energy will replace diesel at its mines and help it reach what it calls “real zero” emissions, defined as no fossil fuels and no carbon offsets “wherever possible,” it said.

Fortescue will also spend $1.3 billion on a fleet of low carbon vehicles, $900 million on new infrastructure, and $800 million on “demand response,” it said. The majority of the investment will be made between 2024 and 2028.

The plan is more ambitious than those of its larger rivals BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group. Rio aims to reduce its operational emissions by 50% by 2030, while BHP is looking for a 30% cut, with both targeting net zero by 2050.

Fortescue’s 2030 emissions targets apply only to its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, from direct energy and electricity use. As with BHP and Rio’s targets, they do not include Scope 3 emissions, which include those released by customers during the steelmaking process. Fortescue says it will reach net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2040.

Forrest has talked up business opportunities in clean energy, and set up Fortescue Future Industries in 2020 with a promise to manufacture 15 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030. But so far the company has invested little in building the hundreds of gigawatts of renewables needed to manufacture that hydrogen.

(Adds BHP, Rio targets. An earlier version of this story corrected FMG’s green hydrogen target.)

