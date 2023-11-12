Forthriver Road: Man with knife seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle

A man who police believe was armed with a knife has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in north Belfast.

Police said it happened during an assault between two men after 05:00 GMT on the Forthriver Road on Sunday.

Officers said one man had a knife and assaulted another man.

During the incident the man with a knife was struck by a vehicle, they added.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody.

The road, which was closed to traffic, has now reopened.