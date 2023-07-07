Fortine man accused of arson

Jul. 7—A Fortine man is behind bars after being charged with arson and criminal endangerment recently.

Justin D. Huggins, 35, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of arson and one count of criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court on June 26. He remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

According to charging documents, Eureka dispatch received a number of 911 calls at 8:30 p.m. June 7 reporting a house fire on Harmony Lane. One caller said Huggins started the fire and that he was drunk. He said Huggins left on foot wearing a black shirt and shorts.

When officer Bo Pitman responded, he spoke to another teen who encountered Huggins. Huggins allegedly told the other teen he started the fire. Pitman then drove to the house fire and saw Huggins' father, who sustained injuries. He said his son was out of control and needed to be dealt with. He said Huggins was probably at a local saloon.

Pitman drove into Fortine and a number of people said Huggins was at the saloon. But the officer didn't find Huggins at the saloon, so he drove to the railroad tracks, saw Huggins and parked near the defendant.

Pitman wrote in his report that Huggins walked and then ran away before stopping and was taken into custody. Huggins allegedly told the officer about all the people his dad was allowing to live on the property.

During a period of several weeks, he said he told them to leave but they refused. Huggins allegedly said multiple times that he started the fire, it was his property and he could do what he wants.

A check of the Montana Cadastral, which shows various real estate information, indicated the property did not belong to him.

A conviction for the arson charge could result in a 20-year sentence in the Montana State Prison. A conviction on the endangerment charge could result in a 10-year sentence.