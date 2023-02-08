Fortinet Stock Proves Why It's Among Best of February

Fernanda Horner
·1 min read

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) is surging, last seen up 10.6% to trade at $59.53, after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits of 44 cents per share. While revenue came in slightly below estimates, the cybersecurity name also issued an upbeat current-quarter and fiscal year revenue forecast.

At least 16 analysts have raised their price targets in response, including Wells Fargo to $72 from $62. It wasn't all bull notes, though, with Keybanc downgrading the security to "sector weight" from "overweight." Coming into today, 20 of the 29 analysts in coverage called FTNT a "buy" or better, while the 12-month consensus target price of $68.44 is a 14.9% premium to current levels.

As it turns out, Fortinet stock is among the best S&P 500 Index (SPX) stocks to own this month. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White last study, FTNT averaged a return of 8.1% in February in the last 10 years, and finished the month higher nine times. That makes it the second best stock on the list, behind only Enphase Energy (ENPH).

Shares are today trading at their highest level since August, as they are fresh from a bounce off the $52 region and have broken above overhead pressure from the 200-day moving average. So far in 2023, FTNT has added 22.2%.

FTNT 200 Day
FTNT 200 Day

Options traders are not sleeping on today's bull gap, with 20,000 calls and 6,028 puts across the tape so far, which is seven times the volume that's typically seen at this point. Most popular is the February 60 call, followed by the 65 call in the same monthly series, with positions being opened at both.

Recommended Stories

  • Fortinet Earnings Top Estimates, Shares Jump On Strong Guidance

    Fortinet stock surged after the cybersecurity firm's 2023 revenue and billings guidance for FTNT stock beat expectations.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Chipotle, V.F. Corporation, Fortinet

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith examines several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Fortinet Stock Is Surging Today

    Investors were clamoring for a piece of the cybersecurity developer Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) this morning after the company reported impressive fourth-quarter results. Fortinet reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.44 in Q4, up 76% from the year-ago period and surpassing analysts' average estimate of $0.39 per share. While it was an impressive gain, the figure was slightly lower than Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

  • Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2023 Operator: Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fortinet Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. […]

  • Disney’s Iger to face investors as he contends with activist, ESPN's future, streaming status

    The Walt Disney Co. will report its latest fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market closes Wednesday as returning CEO Bob Iger faces several issues.

  • Chipotle posts fourth-quarter profit, sales growth but disappoints Wall Street

    Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. grew its fourth-quarter earnings as it opened more restaurants at the end of the year but missed Wall Street expectations. The company said it had nearly 3,200 locations as of Dec. 31, 2022.

  • Michael Kors parent Capri’s stock slides 27% after profit misses by a wide margin amid wholesale struggles

    Growth in its own retail channel was healthy, but orders from department stores for Michael Kors products in particular were weak.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Chipotle, VF Corp, Fortinet, Enphase Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Chipotle, VF Corp, Fortinet, Enphase Energy

  • Why Alphabet Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were taking a dive today after the market reacted poorly to its AI event this morning. The biggest issue seemed to be that its new Bard AI technology, its competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, gave inaccurate information at the presentation. Alphabet's event this morning came just two days after it announced Bard AI in a blog post on Monday, and just a day after Microsoft unveiled its own ChatGPT-powered version of its Bing search engine, showing the race in AI-powered search is rapidly heating up.

  • Big Tech Data Center Spending: What It Means for Semiconductor Investors

    These three semiconductor investors are back to discuss how big tech is shifting its spending in the upcoming quarters.

  • Under Armour stock slides as company warns of 'promotional environment'

    Under Armour stock fell on Wednesday as executives warned the current promotional environment in retail could linger longer than expected.

  • Alphabet Falls Most in Three Months on Bard Accuracy Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Google owner Alphabet Inc. fell by the most in more than three months after a demonstration of its new artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, sparked concerns that the tech giant has lost ground in the race for the future of internet search.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutBiden Taunts Xi Days After Shooting Down Chinese BalloonTrump Charges in Georgia Over

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

    When Cathie Wood goes shopping, people pay attention. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds announces her buys and sells daily.

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    All three major indexes have started the year off on the right foot. After touching bear territory last year, they're now posting gains for 2023 so far. Will the next step be a bull market? It's possible -- but it's too early to say whether the market is truly ready to fully recover and thrive.