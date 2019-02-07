Fortinet Unscathed by China Slowdown

Cybersecurity company Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) reported its fourth-quarter results after the market closed on Feb. 6. Revenue grew by more than 20% year over year, and adjusted earnings nearly doubled.

Fortinet expects growth to slow a bit in 2019, but management made clear that issues affecting other companies -- including a slowdown in China -- aren't hurting the company's results.

Fortinet results: The raw numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $507.0 million $416.6 million 21.7% Net income $182.6 million ($29.0 million) N/A Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59 $0.32 84.4%

Data source: Fortinet. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles.

What happened with Fortinet this quarter?

GAAP net income was boosted by a $90.5 million tax benefit during the fourth quarter.

Product revenue was $200.8 million, up 23.9% year over year.

Service revenue was $306.2 million, up 20.3% year over year.

Total billings jumped 22% year over year to $649.2 million, while deferred revenue rose 26% to $1.69 billion.

Fortinet produced cash flow from operations of $180.2 million and free cash flow of $168.6 million during the fourth quarter. Free cash flow was up from $143.9 million in the prior-year period.

Fortinet repurchased 1.3 million shares for $92 million during the fourth quarter. The company spent $209.1 million on share repurchases in 2018.

GAAP operating margin was 17%, while non-GAAP operating margin was 26%.

Fortinet hardware. More

Image source: Fortinet.

What management had to say

Fortinet CFO Keith Jensen made clear that recent global developments had no effect on the company's results during the earnings call: "As our strong revenue growth illustrates, the partial U.S. federal government shutdown as well as concerns raised by Brexit and a slowing Chinese economy had no noticeable impact on our fourth-quarter performance."

Jensen cited diversification as the reason that none of these issues are causing problems: "I would note our government vertical is well-diversified and includes not only the U.S. federal government but also state, local, and international government agencies. Additionally, the U.K. and China are single countries within similarly diversified EMEA [Europe, the Middle East, and Africa] and APAC [Asia-Pacific] regions."

Jensen also mentioned some major deals signed during the quarter:

In the quarter, we closed a seven-figure transaction with a European global 2000 multinational financial services company to use our FortiGate products to focus on internal segmentation. Also, one of the $1-plus million wins last quarter was with a European-based supermarket chain that has 25% of the market share in the Netherlands. The combination of security and SD-WAN functionality into a single form factor drove this competitor displacement.

Looking forward

Fortinet provided the following guidance for the first quarter of 2019 and for the full year:

First-quarter revenue between $465 million and $475 million, up 17.8% year over year at the mid-point. Billings between $515 million and $535 million.

First-quarter non-GAAP operating margin between 18% and 18.5%, and non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.37 and $0.39. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.33 in the first quarter of 2018.

Full-year revenue between $2.06 billion and $2.10 billion, up 15.6% from 2018 at the midpoint. Service revenue is expected to be between $1.33 billion and $1.36 billion, and billings are expected to come in a range of $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion.

Full-year non-GAAP operating margin between 22.5% and 23.5%, and non-GAAP earnings per share between $2.05 and $2.10. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.84 in 2018.

Fortinet's revenue growth is set to slow in 2019 compared to 2018, but the company's guidance still calls for solid double-digit growth on a revenue base that will exceed $2 billion this year. With the cybersecurity market forecast to grow by more than 10% annually through 2023, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, Fortinet has no shortage of growth opportunities ahead of it.

