What Is Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 34% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 11% over a quarter. However, the annual gain of 9.9% wasn't so impressive.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Fortinet Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Fortinet's P/E of 53.38 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Fortinet has a higher P/E than the average (42.5) P/E for companies in the software industry.

April 11th 2020

Fortinet's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Fortinet's earnings per share fell by 2.8% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 65% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Fortinet's P/E?

Fortinet has net cash of US$2.1b. This is fairly high at 12% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Fortinet's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 53.4, Fortinet is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Fortinet recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 39.7 to 53.4 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.