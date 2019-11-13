The Fortis Healthcare (NSE:FORTIS) Share Price Has Gained 39% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Fortis Healthcare Limited (NSE:FORTIS) shareholders have enjoyed a 39% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 26% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 12% in the last year.

See our latest analysis for Fortis Healthcare

We don't think that Fortis Healthcare's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years Fortis Healthcare saw its revenue grow at 5.5% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. While it's hard to say just how much value the company added over five years, the annualised share price gain of 6.8% seems about right. The business could be one worth watching but we generally prefer faster revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NSEI:FORTIS Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

We know that Fortis Healthcare has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Fortis Healthcare

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fortis Healthcare has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 12% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 6.8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We will like Fortis Healthcare better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.