Fortlake Selects SS&C to Support Fixed Income Operations

Australian start-up will leverage Eze Investment Suite to trade fixed-income strategies

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Fortlake Asset Management, a Sydney-based emerging manager, has selected SS&C's Eze Investment Suite to support its investment operations. The manager launched earlier this month and will deliver a range of Australian and international fixed income funds.

"We take a holistic view of fixed-income investments by incorporating overlays, arbitrage strategies, credit opportunities and high-grade bonds," said Christian Baylis, Founder and CIO of Fortlake. "We chose Eze Investment Suite because of its advanced trading and portfolio management capabilities across asset classes. SS&C Eze understood our business and delivered the tools we needed to pursue a variety of fixed income strategies."

Eze Investment Suite will support Fortlake's trading and portfolio accounting operations, leveraging optimized workflows across the organization. Fortlake's strategies target fixed income instruments, including domestic bonds, OTC securities, asset-backed securities, and more. Eze Investment Suite will also support trades in G7 interest futures and options, swaptions, forwards and spot trades.

"We are pleased to support Fortlake with an institutional-grade trading infrastructure," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "SS&C Eze is committed to full front-to-back support to managers of all sizes so they can enhance operational efficiency and position for growth."

About Fortlake

Fortlake Asset Management is an experienced fixed income manager offering institutional capabilities in a boutique structure, with a focus on generating returns above inflation. Fortlake comprises an experienced team with a deep history in using specialised quantitative and fundamental techniques to generate returns in the most liquid parts of the fixed income market.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.





Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

