Fortnite maker adds Google Australia to legal fight against tech giants

Epic Games, creator of the hugely popular Fortnite, is locked in a global fight against Apple and Google over their app marketplaces
·2 min read

Fortnite maker Epic Games launched legal action against Google in Australia on Wednesday, opening another front in its global fight against the stranglehold of tech titans on app marketplaces.

The creator of Fortnite -- one of the most popular games in the world -- is already locked in battle with Google and Apple in the United States, Europe and Britain, accusing the two of unfair control and revenue practices in their app stores.

Mirroring similar action against Apple last November, Epic lodged a suit in the Federal Court of Australia claiming Google is "abusing its control" of the Android mobile operating system.

By forcing developers to use its in-app payment service and discouraging users from installing third-party app stores, Google breached Australian consumer law, Epic alleged.

"Google gives the illusion of being open by making arguments about the presence of alternative app stores," Epic founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement.

"In reality, these situations are so rare that they barely make a dent in the monopoly of the Android OS."

A Google Australia spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

Last year, Apple booted Fortnite from its App Store after Epic tweaked it to avoid sharing revenue with the iPhone maker.

Unlike Google, Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere except the App Store, and developers have to use Apple's payment system which takes a cut.

Apple and Google are also facing growing pushback from other tech giants over their control of apps on their platforms.

Facebook and Spotify have claimed Apple is acting in an uncompetitive way by placing rules on outside developers, which it does not apply to itself.

The gripes prompted the European Union's powerful competition authority to open a series of cases against Apple last June, involving both its App Store and its Apple Pay payment service.

Australia's competition watchdog is also conducting a broad review of digital platform services.

Apple previously called Spotify and others' complaints "baseless", describing them as sour grapes from companies that do not want to play by the same rules as everyone else.

al/qan

Recommended Stories

  • Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

    Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana. In the two-hour show, Meghan accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she felt suicidal.

  • Rupert Grint says there were times when making 'Harry Potter' felt 'suffocating'

    Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley from 2001 to 2011 and said he loved growing up on the sets with the same people, but always craved a change.

  • Thomas Markle took a dig at Prince Harry and said 'I've never played naked pool' or 'dressed like Hitler'

    Thomas Markle also told "Good Morning Britain" that Prince Harry did not support Meghan Markle enough when she was struggling with her mental health.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

    Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday. More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll.

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • 'The Walking Dead' writer says fans were likely never going to see Daryl and Leah kiss even if we weren't in a pandemic

    Episode writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews said fans likely wouldn't have seen Daryl be intimate on Sunday's "TWD" even if we weren't in a pandemic.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Brits are calling out the 'dystopian' and 'post-apocalyptic' American pharma ads that aired during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    The US and New Zealand are the only two countries that allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to consumers.

  • 7 unanswered questions we can't stop thinking about after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's jaw-dropping interview

    People are now wondering about the status of Prince Harry and Charles' relationship, as well as Meghan Markle's with Kate Middleton.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics without the USA? Push to boycott grows over China's alleged human rights abuses

    Human rights groups and some in Congress say a U.S.-led boycott would send a forceful signal to China about America's commitment to freedom.

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

  • FBI releases new video of person planting bombs before Capitol riot

    The discovery of the two devices outside the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees pulled dozens of police away from their posts before the riot unfolded.

  • Democrats may have just laid the groundwork for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person

    A stimulus provision would ensure forgiven student debt couldn't be taxed through 2025. Democrats say it paves the way for student-debt cancellation.

  • Parents could start getting up to $300 monthly payments per child by July — here’s how

    The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act includes provisions that increase the child tax credit to $3,000 per child ages 6-17 and $3,600 annually for children under 6 for the tax year 2021.