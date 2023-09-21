Some Fortnite players are owed money back: Here's how to claim it

Did your child nab your credit card without your knowledge to pay to look like a virtual Storm Trooper while playing Fortnite?

If so, you may be entitled to a refund.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Sept. 19 that it has begun notifying millions of consumers that they can apply to get a piece of a $245 million settlement with Epic Games, which was accused of using design tricks to dupe players into making unwanted in-game purchases.

In December 2022, the makers of the hugely popular multiplayer shooter game agreed to pay an overall total of $520 million in a settlement.

Epic agreed to a $275 million penalty to settle FTC allegations that the company violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule. The company was also ordered to pay a separate $245 million by the FTC that will be used for refunds, according to the FTC.

The Epic Games Inc. Fortnite: Battle Royale video game is displayed an iPhone. (Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The FTC says it used "a variety of design tricks aimed at getting consumers of all ages to make unintended in-game purchases," according to a news release.

"The company also made it easy for children to rack up charges without parental consent and locked the accounts of consumers who disputed unauthorized charges with their credit card companies," the FTC continued.

Epic released a statement in December in the wake of the settlement.

"We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players," the company wrote.

Here's what to know about the refunds.

Where can you apply for a refund?

The FTC has set up an online page where you can file a claim, with a deadline of Jan. 17, 2024.

Anyone with questions can also contact an administrator by phone at 1-833-915-0880 or by email at admin@fortniterefund.com.

How much money will you get?

The FTC says the amount of the refund depends on several factors, including how many people apply for the refund. The agency has not yet set a mailing date for when refunds will be sent out.

Could you have been notified already that you are eligible?

Yes. The FTC said it has begun sending out emails to more than 37 million people to alert them that they may be eligible, so continue to check your email.

Who is eligible to apply for a refund?

If you were charged in-game currency for items you didn't want between January 2017 and September 2022, or if your child made Fortnite charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018, then you are eligible.

Those who had their account locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after they complained to their credit card company about wrongful charges, are also eligible.

Is there an age requirement to get a refund?

Yes, you have to be at least 18 to submit a claim form. If you are under 18, a parent or guardian has to file the claim for you.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com