FORTNITE wins suit against Google - The Debrief

A jury ruled that Google abused the power of its app store, a decision that could change the relationship between tech giants and software developers.
If you still think of Fortnite as a colorful, cartoony battle royale game, you might be surprised to learn the extent of Epic's true ambitions. Fortnite's big, chaotic fight to the death matches may still get top billing, but Epic has steadily been expanding the horizons of its marquee game to be more of a game platform than a simple standalone game. Fortnite's psychedelic live events, kaiju Ariana Grande concerts and its endless user-generated sandbox worlds were all hints about its final destination.
Fortnite Festival brings Rock Band-like rhythm gaming to Epic's ever-expanding online powerhouse.
Epic Games is expanding the Fortnite experience even further with three new modes. Most importantly to kids, there's a Lego-themed survival builder that launches today.
Epic Games revealed the first gameplay trailer for its new Rocket Racing mode for Fortnite at the 2023 Game Awards!
Epic has introduced a feature called voice reporting for Fortnite that will allow players to submit 5-minute audio clips to moderators when reporting harmful online behavior. It'll automatically be applied for anyone under 18.
It’s easy to see the influence from TikTok and YouTube in many of those categories.
