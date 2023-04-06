"Fortress Bakhmut": Ukrainian border guards post video of close combat and their breaking out of encirclement

Street battles for every house continue in the city of Bakhmut, border guards post a video of them breaking out of an encirclement.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS)

Quote: "The invaders surrounded the building in Bakhmut where the border guards were staying at night. To repel the attack, [soldier with the alias] Architect climbed onto the roof of the building and threw grenades at the enemy. Thanks to the risky actions of our defenders, the invaders were killed, and they managed to break out of the encirclement."

Details: The footage shows a soldier with the alias Architect, saying that his group took up their position on 1 April. According to him, the day ran "routinely", i.e., under non-stop Russian mortar fire.

Bakhmut has very dense housing and a small distance between houses. Russian troops entered the neighbouring buildings at night, surrounding a group of Ukrainian border guards. According to the Architect, the battle began in the morning and was challenging.

He decided to climb up to the roof [as you can see from the video, it was almost destroyed – ed.] to throw a few grenades.

At the same time, an invader from the assault group entered the house’s ground floor, where the border guards were staying. Ukrainian troops killed the occupier, but he managed to throw several grenades, which set the house on fire.

The border guards had to escape through the roof.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the situation in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is most complicated. Nevertheless, the Russians do not control the city. Ukraine's defence forces are engaged in fierce battles with the invaders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!