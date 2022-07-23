Fortress Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Fortress Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FBIO) future prospects. Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$65m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$72m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Fortress Biotech's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Fortress Biotech is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$77m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 61%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Fortress Biotech's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Fortress Biotech is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Fortress Biotech's case is 50%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

