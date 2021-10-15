New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) shareholders are up 5.5% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 25% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 30% in one year, under-performing the market.

While the last year has been tough for New Fortress Energy shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Because New Fortress Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

New Fortress Energy grew its revenue by 126% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 30% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling New Fortress Energy stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 29% in the last year, New Fortress Energy shareholders might be miffed that they lost 29% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 11% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - New Fortress Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

