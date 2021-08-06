Fortress Sweetens Offer for U.K. Grocer Morrison to £6.7 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Fortress Investment Group sweetened its offer for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc to 6.7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) days before a deadline for a rival bidder amid a heated battle for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer.

The Fortress-led consortium offered 270 pence a share plus a 2 pence dividend for Morrison on Friday, up from a previous offer of 254 pence, including the dividend. Morrison’s board reiterated its unanimous support for the offer from Fortress, which made binding promises on pay and pensions.

Morrison shares jumped to as high as 279.10 pence in London trading after the announcement, indicating some investors anticipate a higher bid. The grocer previously rejected a 230 pence offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, and the rival private equity group has until Monday to increase its offer.

Morrison is attracting interest as it has a large real estate portfolio, owning about 90% of its almost 500 stores. The business, whose turnaround has been led by Chief Executive Officer Dave Potts, generates large amounts of cash and has low underlying debt and a pension surplus. The fortunes of leading supermarket chains improved after lockdowns triggered a surge in grocery spending.

Investor Opposition

Fortress is leading a group of investors that includes the billionaire Koch family, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The raised offer comes not only ahead of a possible rival bid from CD&R but also after some shareholders expressed discontent with the original Fortress offer. Silchester International, M&G Plc, and J O Hambro Capital Management, investors who together control almost 20% of Morrison, previously said Fortress’s 254 pence-a-share offer didn’t reflect the true value of the company.

The consortium requires 75% support from shareholders who are set to vote on the deal on Aug. 16.

