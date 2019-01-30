Are Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) Shareholders Getting A Good Deal?

Two important questions to ask before you buy Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. Today we will examine FORTUM’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Fortum Oyj

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

What is free cash flow?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Fortum Oyj has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Fortum Oyj’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Fortum Oyj’s yield of 1.73% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Fortum Oyj but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

HLSE:FORTUM Net Worth January 30th 19 More

What’s the cash flow outlook for Fortum Oyj?

Can FORTUM improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 48%, ramping up from its current levels of €1.1b to €1.6b in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, FORTUM’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 28% in the upcoming year, to 3.6% by the end of the third year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if FORTUM can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

The company’s low yield relative to the market index means you are taking on more risk holding the single-stock Fortum Oyj as opposed to the diversified market portfolio, and being compensated for less. Though the high operating cash flow growth in the future could change this. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Fortum Oyj to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is FORTUM worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FORTUM is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Fortum Oyj’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



