Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

After Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s (NYSE:FBHS) earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, analysts seem fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 31% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 12%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at US$390m, we should see this growing to US$510m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Fortune Brands Home & Security's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 15 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for FBHS, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of US$390m and the final forecast of US$587m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for FBHS’s earnings is 8.6%. EPS reaches $4.51 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $2.7 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 7.1%, which is expected to expand to 9.6% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Fortune Brands Home & Security, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

