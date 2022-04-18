What Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s (NYSE:FBHS) Share Price Doing?

While Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$105 and falling to the lows of US$69.64. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fortune Brands Home & Security's current trading price of US$69.64 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fortune Brands Home & Security’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Fortune Brands Home & Security?

Great news for investors – Fortune Brands Home & Security is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.93x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.02x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Fortune Brands Home & Security’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Fortune Brands Home & Security generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Fortune Brands Home & Security's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FBHS is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FBHS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FBHS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Fortune Brands Home & Security at this point in time. For example - Fortune Brands Home & Security has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

