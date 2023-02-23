Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2023

Leigh Avsec : Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Fortune Brands Innovations' fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call and webcast. Hopefully, everyone has had a chance to review the earnings release issued earlier. The earnings release and audio replay of the webcast of this call can be found in the investors section of our website, fbin.com. I want to remind everyone that the forward-looking statements we make on the call today, either in our prepared remarks or in the associated question-and-answer session, are based on current expectations and market outlook and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These risks are detailed in our various filings with the SEC.

The company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. Any references to operating income, margin, EBITDA, earnings per share or cash flow on today's call will focus on our results on a non-GAAP before charges and gains basis, unless otherwise specified. Please visit our website for a full reconciliation. Joining me on the call today are Nick Fink, our Chief Executive Officer, Pat Hallinan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Barry who, as we recently announced, will be succeeding Pat as our next Chief Financial Officer in early March. Following our prepared remarks, we have allowed time to address some questions. I will now turn the call over to Nick.

Nicholas Fink: Thank you, Leigh, and thank you to everyone for joining us today for our first earnings call as Fortune Brands Innovations. As we detailed during our recent Investor Day, Fortune Brands Innovations is a growth company powered by secular tailwinds, underpinned by leading brands, innovation and channel management and supported by our Fortune Brands Advantage. Before we begin, I want to thank the thousands of Fortune Brands Innovations team members across the globe for your continued dedication and commitment to excellence. Our people are the foundation upon which our business is built and you are the drivers of our next phase of growth. Additionally, I would like to recognize the MasterBrand associates who contributed so much to Fortune Brands.

We wish you well on your exciting journey ahead. I also want to take a moment to congratulate Dave on becoming our next Chief Financial Officer. As part of our well-established succession planning process, Dave has gained finance leadership experiences throughout the company and has distinguished himself as a true partner to me and our teams. I'm excited for us to be working closely together. Finally, I want to sincerely thank Pat for his leadership and friendship over the last six years as CFO. Pat, while you will be missed, I know that we are in great hands with Dave. Our teams delivered an impressive year in the face of a challenging environment while also executing several key initiatives. The actions we took, including the separation of our Cabinets business and our reorganization into a highly aligned operating model, will enable Fortune Brands Innovations' continued long-term growth and sustained value creation.

Let me speak for a moment about the 2022 results of Fortune Brands Home & Security, inclusive of Cabinets results through the full fiscal year. Our teams delivered net sales of approximately $8 billion, a 4% increase over 2021 as well as 20 basis points of margin improvement amid a softening demand environment and channel inventory reductions. Full year EPS was $6.32, an increase of 10% versus 2021. As we previously said, following Labor Day, there was a significant slowdown in U.S. single-family, new construction and R&R demand as higher interest rates and inflation impacted affordability and typical seasonality returned to the businesses. In response to the slowdown, our teams took decisive actions to reduce our fixed cost base and to preserve our margins.

However we also maintained investments in our key strategic initiatives, including our digital transformation, brand building and incremental capacity, critical to our long-term growth. While our full year margin expansion was not at the levels we initially targeted at the start of 2022, our margin results are impressive in light of the abrupt shift in the marketplace dynamics as a result of the Fed's rate actions. Focusing now on the 2022 performance of Fortune Brands Innovations continuing businesses, the company generated sales of $4.7 billion for the full year, down 2% from 2021. Importantly, the company's performance over the last three years demonstrates our team's commitment and ability to create long-term value during both growth periods as well as through near-term disruptions.

Since 2019, Fortune Brands Innovations has grown net sales at a three year CAGR of 11.8%. Our organic sales CAGR during this time was 8% against an estimated market CAGR of 6%. Notably we also expanded our operating margin 130 basis points to 17.1%. Even as we face an expected down market in 2023, our guidance reflects our commitment to continued outperformance and long-term growth. I'm confident in our ability to drive value for our shareholders regardless of the external environment, and I am excited for the future. Going into 2023, we are fully aware of the challenges we face ahead, particularly in the first half of the year. We will remain proactive in our response to any short-term headwinds while continuing to focus on outgrowing the market, preserving margins, generating cash and prioritizing strategic investments.

We remain excited in the medium to long-term potential of the housing market and are confident in our ability to deliver outsized results, as we focus on the supercharged growth opportunities within our categories. Our Fortune Brands Advantage capabilities will continue to advance our growth and margin journey by reducing cost, informing our strategic and pricing strategies and enabling our higher growth focus areas like connected products. Our newly aligned and more efficient structure is intended to remove unnecessary duplication, accelerate our leadership in brands, innovation and channel and will allow us to more quickly deploy our Fortune Brands Advantage capabilities across the portfolio. Importantly, we also continue to be driven by our culture of doing the right thing, as evidenced by industry-leading safety records, leading ESG programs and our focus on innovative products that help address some of the world's most pressing sustainability and safety issues.

Turning to our fourth quarter performance, consistent with what we signaled last quarter, our businesses saw demand levels decline abruptly following Labor Day. Fortune Brands Innovations' net sales declined 7%, while operating margin improved 110 basis points to 17.3%. These sales results were driven by the slowing macro environment and channel inventory reductions, coupled with strong prior year comparables driven by industry-leading 2021 service level performance. Given these challenges, our teams continued to focus on rightsizing the cost structure of the business as evidenced by our margin performance in the quarter. Our sound balance sheet and advantaged capital structure enabled us to strategically deploy capital both organically and inorganically.

In 2022, we repurchased $580 million of shares and completed three strategic acquisitions, namely Flo, Solar Innovations and Aqualisa. Also, as we announced at the end of last year, we have signed a purchase agreement to acquire two world-class businesses from ASSA ABLOY, the Emtek premium and luxury door and hardware business and the U.S. and Canadian Yale and August residential smart locks business. This disciplined acquisition, which we continue to expect to close around midyear, would be a strong accelerant to our connected product and luxury portfolio strategies. Turning to the remainder of our remarks today, first, I will share what we are seeing in our end markets. Then I will highlight key takeaways from our fourth quarter and full year results.

Finally, Pat will provide highlights on our financial results, and Dave will share our thoughts around our future financial performance expectations for 2023, including how we intend to manage the P&L and balance sheet through the anticipated period of softness while advancing our previously communicated long-term goal of achieving a net sales growth CAGR of 6% to 9%, operating margins of 20% to 22% and EBITDA margins of 23% to 25%. Now turning to some thoughts on the market for our products. As anticipated, our fourth quarter was marked by accelerated reductions in demand and continued inventory destocking across the channel as well as a return to typical seasonality of demand patterns. Orders for new single-family homes dropped precipitously versus prior year as consumers have paused on new home purchases.

As a reminder, in previous periods of mortgage rate increases, consumers and builders typically take two to four quarters to adjust to the new levels of affordability, and we believe this adjustment is currently underway. In repair and remodel, activity slowed following Labor Day and continued at a depressed pace through the fourth quarter as normal seasonal demand patterns returned to the industry. Finally, in China, the housing market continued to be soft as Chinese consumer confidence and continued COVID mitigation strategies weighed on investment. We expect these macro challenges to continue into 2023 driven by temporarily depressed new construction starts and housing turnover, reduced consumer spending and continued channel partner inventory normalization in select parts of the business.

However, as we've consistently stated, we have confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the housing market and believe our products and brands are uniquely positioned to outperform. As the Fortune Brands Innovations portfolio is now more heavily weighted towards smaller ticket repair and remodel items or, in the case of our Security business, are more market-agnostic, our products are less exposed to market cyclicality. Additionally, as we have previously discussed, Fortune Brands Innovations product portfolio is increasingly focused on our supercharged categories, those parts of the market with the highest potential for growth due to their secular tailwinds. Our leading brands and quality products inspire loyalty and confidence in categories where brands matter, especially in challenging environments.

Our brand power, innovation and best-in-class service provides a unique value proposition. Our focus on innovative products and operations are drivers of growth, productivity enhancement and margin expansion. And finally, our category management expertise and strong customer relationships give us insights into consumer and customer behaviors and trends that enables greater consistency and pricing discipline. Let me be clear, we are well aware of the challenges that we are facing in 2023, and we have already taken significant and meaningful action in anticipation of the environment. Importantly, we are doing so in a thoughtful and disciplined way. Our experienced management team has successfully navigated through similar headwinds before. We will continue to protect our business while prioritizing investment in a tight set of key strategic priorities to win for the long term.

Now let me turn to our fourth quarter and full year performance. Total company sales were down 7% in the fourth quarter, with full year sales down 2%. Operating margins were 17.3% for the fourth quarter and 17.1% for the full year, an improvement of 110 basis points and a decline of 20 basis points, respectively. These results reflect a recalibration of many aspects of the macro environment, including a slowing market for our products, continued channel inventory reductions, a return to normal seasonality as well as sales declines in China due to the continued COVID mitigation efforts. Looking forward, we believe that these headwinds will dissipate as the housing market stabilizes, inventory levels normalize and inflation continues to decline to more manageable levels.

While we still expect additional challenges, we believe we are prepared for the disruptions to come and are optimistic in our ability to outperform the market as it normalizes and returns to growth. Now turning to our individual businesses, beginning with Water Innovations, sales declined 9% in the quarter and 7% for the year driven by lower-than-expected volumes, including lower sales in China and inventory destocking throughout the channel, following our industry-leading 2021 service level performance. Fourth quarter declines were partially offset by the impact of the extra fiscal week and the Aqualisa acquisition, which is being rapidly integrated. Fourth quarter Moen U.S. POS was only down low single digits, and we saw continued POS growth in the U.S. for House of ROHL.

Water Innovations' operating margins were an impressive 24% for the quarter and 24.2% for the year, driven by continuous operating improvement, fixed cost reduction initiatives and price realization. While we focus on preserving our margins and returning to above market growth across this segment, we continue to make critical investments in our key priorities. These investments in branding and innovation resonate with consumers and help highlight our value proposition during a time in which consumers may be more selective about their product choice. Additional investments in capacity and distribution, including our recently announced West Coast distribution center, will allow us to better serve our customers and improve our already best-in-class service experience.

Despite the headwinds experienced by Water Innovations in 2022, our results over the last three years give us confidence in the segment's ability to outperform the market. Our three year net sales growth CAGR is 8%, both organically and inorganically, which compares to market performance of around 6% during the same time. During this three year period, we also saw 270 basis points of margin expansion. We remain confident that the business will maintain its market-leading top line performance with margin appreciation over time. In addition to consistently producing excellent products backed by a brand people trust, Moen is well positioned to capture the outsized growth associated with the secular tailwinds of connected products and ESG. At the recent CES show, we introduced the newest member of our integrated smart water network, the Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Wireless Soil Sensors.

This product has incredible water conservation potential and is already receiving a lot of positive attention and external recognition and awards. Importantly, it adds another node to our Moen smart water ecosystem, which continues to deliver increasing value to consumers. I encourage everyone to visit their website to learn more about how we are revolutionizing the way people connect with water. Our House of ROHL portfolio is performing very well as our brand, product and showroom strategy increasingly resonates with luxury consumers. The House of ROHL generated mid-teens sales growth for the year and remains well-positioned to capture increasing share of the luxury plumbing market in 2023 and beyond. Finally, in China, sales declined approximately 30% as COVID mitigation efforts impacted new construction activity and consumer confidence.

Due to the quick and decisive actions of our team, the business remained profitable. Despite the external challenges, the team continued to execute their strategy of pivoting towards growth from R&R and category expansion, which will deliver for us as the market stabilizes. Turning to Outdoors & Security, sales were down 5% for the fourth quarter and increased 6% for the full year. Operating margin for the segment was 14.8% in the fourth quarter and 14.5% for the full year driven by pricing. Our results reflected a soft market for decking and inventory destocking across the segment as more typical seasonality returns. Our decking business is increasingly optimized for operational and sales outperformance as we accelerate our journey to refine the Fiberon brand.

Our POS indicates that we have maintained our overall share of the market that we continue to believe we will gain in popularity as consumers increasingly understand the value proposition of our advanced material decking products. Our Therma-Tru and LARSON brands continue to remain the brand of choice for consumers and professionals, and our recently acquired Solar Innovations brand is integrating well, finishing the year with very strong performance. Consumers and customers gravitate towards the value proposition that these brands bring, including innovative features, dependability and attractive designs. We're exploring new synergistic product offerings between these brands, which we expect to drive incremental future growth. Finally, our sales for our overall Security business were down low-single digits due to destocking of locks and safes.

Our commercial Security business remains strong, with low double-digit growth in the fourth quarter. As expected, our Outdoors & Security brands faced significantly softened demand this past quarter. We've already taken actions to streamline the businesses, positioning us well for the future. Longer term, we continue to be confident in the secular tailwinds driving outdoor living and the conversion to advanced materials as well as the inherent ESG talents and growth in the commercial security space as safety continues to remain a critical topic for employers across the world. We will be focused on expanding our presence in these highly attractive categories. The segment's long-term performance is impressive and demonstrates our ability to outperform even in the face of challenging environments.

Our three year net sales growth CAGR for the segment is 17% or 9% on an organic basis compared to market performance of around 6% during the same time. During the same period, we also saw 140 basis points of margin expansion. We remain confident that over time, the business will produce above-market sales and margin appreciation. To reiterate, 2022 was a year of transformation for Fortune Brands. We took steps to reshape the business while also preparing for an expected downturn. I'm immensely proud of everything our teams achieved this past year while also delivering impressive results in an increasingly challenging macro environment. We successfully executed the spin-off of our Cabinets business well ahead of our timing expectations, which we expect will unlock greater shareholder value for both companies by allowing us to focus on and invest in our unique growth opportunities.

We rebranded our entire company with our new identity, reflecting our evolution as a business focused on driving accelerated growth in our categories through brand and innovation. To enable this focus and better leverage the Fortune Brands Advantage capabilities, we reorganized the company from a decentralized structure of separate businesses to a more aligned and efficient operating model. These transformative changes will enable us to deliver on the long-term growth and margin targets we set forth during our Investor Day and will also help us navigate the short-term challenges that we will face in the year ahead. In 2023, which Dave will speak to in greater detail, we expect to successfully navigate the challenges ahead while focusing on driving above-market growth, preserving margin and generating cash.

We will proactively manage through the short term while actively positioning Fortune Brands Innovations for the future and expect to be an even stronger, more efficient business when the markets return to strength. I'm confident in our ability to perform because we have already proven our ability to perform through all cycles, including over the last three years. Our team has executed exceptionally well, including growing the company above market through a monumentally disruptive period. We believe that we have already digested a great deal of the impact from these disruptions. As we begin 2023, we're seeing supply chains and customer inventories starting to return to more normalized levels. In short, we expect a challenging external environment in 2023.

However, we are facing into it with focus, alignment and ambition. We're confident in both the long-term fundamentals of the housing market and Fortune Brands Innovations' potential for accelerated outperformance when the market returns to growth. I will now turn the call over to Pat to summarize our 2022 results, and then Dave will talk about our 2023 outlook. Pat?

Patrick Hallinan: Thanks, Nick. I'm immensely proud of what Fortune Brands has accomplished over the last decade, and I am confident in the team's ability to continue to outperform the market and accelerate value creation. As a reminder, my comments will focus on results before charges and gains in order to best reflect ongoing business performance. Additionally, unless otherwise noted, the financial results presented will reflect Fortune Brands Innovations' performance from continuing operations. Finally, all comparisons will be made against the same period last year, unless noted otherwise. For the fourth quarter, sales were $1.1 billion, down 7% or down 9%, adjusting for FX and the impact of the 53rd fiscal week. Consolidated operating income was $196 million, down 1%.

Total company operating margin was 17.3%, an improvement of 110 basis points. EPS were $1.07. For the full year, sales were $4.7 billion, also down 2%, adjusting for FX and the impact of the 53rd week. Consolidated operating income was $809.7 million, down 2%. Total company operating margin declined 20 basis points to 17.1%, with second half operating margin improving 80 basis points. Our EPS were $4.24. As a reminder, the company did not allocate any 2022 interest expense to Cabinets as part of the separation. To reflect, the year began with 10-year treasury rates below 2% and 30-year mortgage rates below 3.5%. Persistent inflation resulted in an unusual pace of interest rate increases from the Fed which sent treasury rates upwards, decreased housing affordability and slowed demand for housing following Labor Day.

In the face of this rapidly changing environment, our teams took actions to protect the business while preserving investment in key strategic priorities. We remain highly focused on driving outperformance over time, including above-market growth and margin progression. I am confident the company will achieve the long-term targets set forth in our recent Investor Day. Now let me provide more color on our segment results, beginning with Water Innovations. Sales for the fourth quarter were $641 million, down 9%, or 11% excluding the impact of the 53rd week and FX. Fourth quarter results reflect the impact of the slowing global market, continued inventory destocking and strong prior year comparables from our leading service levels, partially offset by price.

For the year, sales were down 7%. Looking forward, we believe we will have worked through the remaining channel inventory reductions and unfavorable prior year service level comp dynamics by the end of the first quarter. Water Innovations operating income was $154 million in the fourth quarter, up 5%. Operating income for the full year was $623 million, down 2%. Operating margin was 24% for the quarter and 24.2% for the full year, reflecting cost reduction actions and price realization. Despite the real challenges we faced this year, our Water Innovations brands are still effectively competing in their markets. Our POS data for this segment is solid compared to the overall market as our total brand proposition continues to resonate with customers and consumers.

Turning to Outdoors & Security, sales for the fourth quarter were $490 million, down 5%, or down 7% excluding the 53rd week and FX, driven by channel inventory reductions, the softer market environment and strong prior year comparables, partially offset by acquisitions. For the full year, sales were $2.2 billion, an increase of 6%, or an increase of 5% excluding the impact of the 53rd week and FX. For Doors, which includes our Therma-Tru, LARSON and Solar Innovations brands, sales were flat in the quarter as price offset the slowing housing market. Therma-Tru delivered an exceptional 2022 driven by innovation and strong customer service. We remain excited about the future of our Doors businesses as we work to bring additional innovative solutions to consumers as we integrate these brands to accelerate value creation.

Decking sales were down over 30% in the quarter as wholesale channel inventory reductions more than offset high single-digit retail POS. We believe channel inventory reductions will be finished by the end of the first quarter and sales growth will track POS beyond that point. Security sales were down low single digits in the quarter as retail destocking of locks and safes more than offset low double-digit growth in our commercial products. We will continue to invest behind our brands and innovation to align the portfolio with secular growth tailwinds of commercial and connected security and safety. Outdoors & Security segment operating income was $73 million during the quarter, down 11%, reflecting operating inefficiencies from volume declines associated with the channel destocking.

Operating income for the full year was $312 million, up 2%. Segment operating margin for Outdoors & Security was 14.8% in the quarter and 14.5% for the full year. Turning to the balance sheet, our balance sheet remains strong with cash of $643 million, net debt of $2.0 billion and our net debt-to-EBITDA leverage is 2.1 times. A portion of the proceeds from the dividend from Cabinets was used to pay down our variable rate debt. We finished the year with the full $1.25 billion available on our revolver. Our 2022 free cash flow of $330 million was lower than our expectations. Our lower free cash flow was driven by higher working capital due to sales reductions within supplier lead times and inventory investments to mitigate supplier risk due to COVID, lower operating income and the payment of spin-related transaction fees during the quarter as a result of the accelerated spin time line.

For 2023, we have initiated actions to reduce our working capital balances, primarily via inventory reductions, and are targeting a higher cash conversion ratio for 2023. In summary, our teams delivered strong 2022 results in the face of a challenging environment. We transformed the business for long-term value creation, and we also positioned the company for an uncertain 2023 by altering our cost structure and prioritizing cash generation. We will continue to strategically invest in those priorities we believe will generate the highest returns and will best position the company for long-term growth. I will now turn the call over to Dave to discuss our 2023 outlook.

David Barry : Thanks, Pat. Before turning to the details of our outlook for 2023, let me first provide some thoughts on the market backdrop and our approach to creating value regardless of the environment. We believe that strong demand fundamentals in our core markets support a multiyear housing expansion. However, we expect near-term housing affordability issues will result in a challenging 2023. If history is any indication, it is during challenging periods that Fortune Brands distinguishes itself through exceptional performance. We will confront such instances in 2023, as we have in the past, by appropriately managing our P&L and balance sheet while preserving strategic growth investments. Our focus for 2023 will be on delivering market-beating sales performance, preserving margins and generating cash.

By executing against these priorities, Fortune Brands Innovations will be well positioned to reaccelerate our growth and margin improvement journey when the housing market normalizes. With that backdrop, let me discuss the specifics of our 2023 outlook. We expect the global market for our products to be down between 6.5% and 8.5%, with the U.S. housing market also declining 6.5% to 8.5%. Within this market forecast, we expect U.S. R&R declining between 4% and 6%, U.S. single-family new construction declining between 18% and 22% with starts down around 25%, and the China market for our products to be down between 15% and 20%. Based on these assumptions, we expect full year net sales to be down 5% to 7% with operating margins between 16% and 17%, implying decremental operating leverage of between 25% and 30%.

We also expect EBITDA margins of between 19% and 20%. We expect decremental leverage in the first half of the year to be higher than the full year target as onetime production inefficiencies and stranded costs from our inventory reduction efforts impact the P&L disproportionately relative to the full year result. The first quarter will be impacted most acutely. Based on these assumptions, we expect full year EPS within the range of $3.60 to $3.80. This outlook assumes volumes continue to decline as the housing market and overall global economy cools. If these challenges abate more quickly, this may create upside to our forecast. We should have better insight into these potential upside opportunities by the middle of 2023. As the macro environment evolves, we may revisit our guidance as merited.

Now let me speak to our outlook for each segment as it relates to our overall guidance. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, we will report Outdoors & Security as separate segments. We expect Water net sales down 5% to 7%, with segment operating margins around 23% to 24%. Outdoors net sales down 6% to 8%, with segment operating margins around 13.5% to 14.5% and Security net sales down 2% to 4%, with operating margins around 14% to 15%. We expect 2023 free cash flow of approximately $475 million and anticipate a cash conversion rate of around 100%. Our free cash flow forecast includes capital expenditures of $250 million to $300 million, inclusive of growth investments in Water and Outdoors that are expected to meaningfully enhance our operations and productivity.

Additionally, we are executing plans to reduce our inventory by $175 million to $200 million and made meaningful progress against this target in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our balance sheet remains sound, and we expect to return to strong cash flow generation in 2023. Further capital deployment will be a function of the timing around the closure of the pending acquisition of the ASSA ABLOY assets, our overall leverage ratio in the context of the macro environment and business performance and availability of value-creating alternatives. Consistent with our track record, following organic investment and paying an attractive dividend, M&A and opportunistic share repurchases remain our top allocation priorities. The annual EPS outlook includes the following assumptions, corporate expenses, including investments in our ongoing digital transformation, of about $110 million to $120 million.

Note, we continue to optimize our total SG&A to align to the new structure and size of the business and have made meaningful progress against our SG&A improvement targets outlined during Investor Day. Interest expense of approximately $110 million to $115 million. A tax rate around 23.5% to 24%. And average fully diluted shares of approximately 128 million to 129 million. As discussed, we are going into 2023 fully aware of the challenges we face. And while we have already taken meaningful actions, we are prepared to take further actions, if necessary. However, we also believe that much of the external disruption stemming from the entirely unique COVID era is behind us, allowing us to focus on growing above market and generating cash. We remain confident in both the long-term fundamentals of our market and our ability to reach the targets we have set forth.

I will now pass the call back to the operator for questions. Thank you.

