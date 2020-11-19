Fortune Business Insights Predicts Global Thermostat Market to Witness High Growth on Account of Increasing Demand for Continuous Energy Supply

Key Companies Covered in Thermostat Market are Tado GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co, Nest Labs, Control4 Corporation, Pro1 IAQ, NorTek Inc., Honeywell Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Ecobee, Inc, Carrier Corporation

Pune, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the help of free trade agreement, Samsung India, started the import of air-conditioners from Vietnam in February 2019. This importing transaction is anticipated to help boost the sale of air conditioners in Asia Pacific region. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, such innovations are anticipated to boost the global thermostat market.

Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, “ Thermostat Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Smart Thermostat, Mechanical Thermostat, Programmable Thermostat, Others), By Deployment (Wired, Wireless), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Geography Forecast till 2026” states the surging demand for thermostat applications in residential and commercial sectors to promote the growth of the market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the thermostat market with major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. The report also lists some important players operating in the global thermostat market. All information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods. The report is available for sale on the company website.





According to the report, the global thermostat market is categorized on the basis of product, deployment, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the global thermostat market is classified into the programmable thermostat, mechanical thermostat, and smart thermostat. With respect to deployment, the market is categorized into wireless and wired. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Surge in Demand to Conserve Energy to Promote Market

Thermostats are devices utilized in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) equipment for controlling the temperature of a room. Smart thermostats can make smart and automated adjustments as per the consumer’s needs in order to save energy and communicate with other sources of energy other than the HVAC systems. The increasing need for energy saving is a major factor in boosting the global thermostat market. In addition, the increasing demand for thermostat systems in both residential and commercial sectors are major factors promoting the growth of the global thermostat market.

The increasing rate of saving energy bills is promoting the need to save energy and utilize it in the best possible way. This is anticipated to drive the market for the thermostat in the coming years. In addition, vendors in the thermostat market are focusing on the integration of smart thermostats with Internet of Things (IoT) for operating smart thermostats even in remote areas. This will further help the market earn great revenue in the forecast period.





Construction of Smart Homes to Europe Help Earn Significant Revenue

The majority of chemical industries, food and beverage industries, chemical industries, and others in North America are using thermostat for consuming and operating energy on one hand and conserving it on the other. Additionally, the residential sector is using thermostat devices in home automation system extensively. The high rate of adoption of thermostats in North America is anticipated to help this region generate great revenue in the forecast period.

On the other hand, the rise in construction activities such as the building of smart cities and smart home projects that saves electricity in Europe may help this region generate high revenue in the future.

Companies functioning in the global thermostat market include:

Tado GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson Electric Co

Nest Labs

Control4 Corporation

Pro1 IAQ

NorTek Inc.

Honeywell Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ecobee, Inc

Carrier Corporation





