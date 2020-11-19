Fortune Business Insights Predicts Global Thermostat Market to Witness High Growth on Account of Increasing Demand for Continuous Energy Supply

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Key Companies Covered in Thermostat Market are Tado GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co, Nest Labs, Control4 Corporation, Pro1 IAQ, NorTek Inc., Honeywell Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Ecobee, Inc, Carrier Corporation

Pune, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the help of free trade agreement, Samsung India, started the import of air-conditioners from Vietnam in February 2019. This importing transaction is anticipated to help boost the sale of air conditioners in Asia Pacific region. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, such innovations are anticipated to boost the global thermostat market.

Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, Thermostat Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Smart Thermostat, Mechanical Thermostat, Programmable Thermostat, Others), By Deployment (Wired, Wireless), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Geography Forecast till 2026” states the surging demand for thermostat applications in residential and commercial sectors to promote the growth of the market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the thermostat market with major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. The report also lists some important players operating in the global thermostat market. All information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods. The report is available for sale on the company website.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/thermostat-market-100934


According to the report, the global thermostat market is categorized on the basis of product, deployment, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the global thermostat market is classified into the programmable thermostat, mechanical thermostat, and smart thermostat. With respect to deployment, the market is categorized into wireless and wired. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/thermostat-market-100934


Surge in Demand to Conserve Energy to Promote Market

Thermostats are devices utilized in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) equipment for controlling the temperature of a room. Smart thermostats can make smart and automated adjustments as per the consumer’s needs in order to save energy and communicate with other sources of energy other than the HVAC systems. The increasing need for energy saving is a major factor in boosting the global thermostat market. In addition, the increasing demand for thermostat systems in both residential and commercial sectors are major factors promoting the growth of the global thermostat market.

The increasing rate of saving energy bills is promoting the need to save energy and utilize it in the best possible way. This is anticipated to drive the market for the thermostat in the coming years. In addition, vendors in the thermostat market are focusing on the integration of smart thermostats with Internet of Things (IoT) for operating smart thermostats even in remote areas. This will further help the market earn great revenue in the forecast period.


Ask For Customization- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/thermostat-market-100934


Construction of Smart Homes to Europe Help Earn Significant Revenue

The majority of chemical industries, food and beverage industries, chemical industries, and others in North America are using thermostat for consuming and operating energy on one hand and conserving it on the other. Additionally, the residential sector is using thermostat devices in home automation system extensively. The high rate of adoption of thermostats in North America is anticipated to help this region generate great revenue in the forecast period.

On the other hand, the rise in construction activities such as the building of smart cities and smart home projects that saves electricity in Europe may help this region generate high revenue in the future.

Companies functioning in the global thermostat market include:

  • Tado GmbH

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Emerson Electric Co

  • Nest Labs

  • Control4 Corporation

  • Pro1 IAQ

  • NorTek Inc.

  • Honeywell Inc.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • Ecobee, Inc

  • Carrier Corporation


Pre Book- Thermostat Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100934


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:


Power Rental Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Rating (Below 75 KVA, 75 – 375 KVA, 375 – 750 KVA, Above 750 KVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas and LPG, Others), By Application (Continuous, Stand By, Peak Load), By End-Use (Mining, Construction, Utility, Events, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Offshore Wind Power Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Installation (Fixed Structure, Floating Structure), By Water Depth (Up to 30m, Above 30m), By Capacity (Up to 3MW, 3MW to 5MW, Above 5MW) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

High Voltage Cables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), By Voltage (100 kV – 250 kV, 251 kV – 400 kV, Above 400 kV), By End-User (Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Technology (Thermal Based, Membrane Based), By Application (Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemical, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 to 2026

Electric Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Motor Type (AC Motors, DC Motors, Hermetic Motors), By Power Output (Fractional Horsepower (Up to 1HP), Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)), By Voltage (Up to 1 kV, 1 kV-6.6 kV, Above 6.6 kV), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Electrical Appliances, Others), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026


About Us

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

    Three ex-lawmakers in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents when foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature. The pro-democracy former legislators Ted Hui, Ray Chan and Eddie Chu Hoi-dick confirmed the arrests on their Facebook pages. The news comes after Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resigned en masse last week in protest against the dismissal of four colleagues, in a move they see as another push by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city. The walkout by the opposition means an end to one of the few forums for dissent in Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city. Back in June, live TV footage showed lawmakers Eddie Chu and Ray Chan, rushing to the front of the chamber, splashing the reeking fluid as guards grabbed them, during a debate over a controversial bill that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem. And in May, Ted Hui dropped a rotten plant in the middle of the meeting, which officers said disturbed the legislative proceedings and mentally disturbed the council's president. Police said that after an in-depth investigation, the three men had been charged with attempting to use harmful substances, with the intent to cause harm to others. Ted Hui was later released on bail: "I condemn what the regime is doing against us, people with democratic values, people who speak for the core value of Hong Kong." Opposition members have tried to take a stand against what many people see as Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong's freedoms, despite a promise of autonomy for 50 years under a "one country, two systems"agreement after the British handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997. China denies curbing rights and freedoms in the global financial hub.

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he 'can't guarantee' the federal government will avoid a shutdown next month

    "Obviously, we want to keep the government funded," Meadows said, per a Capitol Hill pool report. Both parties are negotiating on new spending bills.

  • Pentagon says it shot down unarmed missile in sea-based test

    In a first for the Pentagon's push to develop defenses against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship at sea hit and destroyed a mock ICBM in flight on Tuesday, officials said. Previous tests against ICBM targets had used interceptors launched from underground silos in the United States. If further, more challenging tests prove successful, the ship-based approach could add to the credibility and reliability of the Pentagon’s existing missile defense system.

  • Canada border officer says did not take direction from FBI in interrogation of Huawei CFO

    A Canadian border official testified in an extradition hearing for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Tuesday that he did not take direction from the U.S. FBI when he took part in Meng's interrogation prior to her arrest in 2018. Meng's legal team has argued that U.S. and Canadian authorities illegally coordinated ahead of her arrest at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, invalidating her extradition. The testimony of Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer Sanjit Dhillon on Tuesday was part of a witness cross examination in the hearing in British Columbia Supreme Court.

  • Trump's decision to pull troops from Afghanistan could put Biden in 'a strategic corner'

    While the drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan that the Trump administration announced Tuesday gives President-elect Joe Biden something close to what he advocated for as vice president, it may paint him into a corner as an incoming president, military experts say.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • McCann suspect hurt on way to parole hearing in Germany

    A German man whom investigators suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann was injured while being taken to a parole hearing, a German court said on Tuesday. The 43-year-old German, Christian B., lived in the Algarve region of Portugal when the toddler - who was three at the time - vanished from her bedroom in 2007. German media including mass-circulation Bild and Der Spiegel had reported that Christian B. broke two ribs during the incident.

  • They had sex off a Florida highway in the middle of the day. Passing drivers interrupted

    Outdoor dining in a pandemic: Acceptable.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

    A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face “substantial work" that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. The bloc accuses Britain of wanting to retain access to the EU’s lucrative markets, much like any EU country, without agreeing to follow its rules.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo snapped at reporters at a tense coronavirus press briefing where he learned that NYC schools were closing amid a spike in new infections

    The briefing overlapped with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio running over five hours late to his own COVID-19 news conference.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.