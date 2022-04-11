Fortune just released its annual list of '100 Best Companies to Work For.' Here are the top 10.

Fortune just released its annual ranking of the best companies to work for in 2022. The 100 Best Companies to Work For prioritized employee well-being and places that fostered cultures of inclusion, purpose, listening, caring and empathy, according to Fortune.

The data was collected by Great Place to Work, evaluating over 870,000 confidential employee survey responses.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, a company that evaluates workplace culture, told Fortune. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and COVID disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic.”

Here are Fortune's top 10 'Best Companies to Work For' in 2022

Cisco Hilton Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Salesforce NVIDIA Corporation Accenture Rocket Companies American Express David Weekley Homes Capital One

This is the second year in a row where Cisco takes the top spot on this list. Fortune says the top companies have the ability to adapt to change, support employee's personal life and work life.

The survey found nearly 90% of employees at these companies feel like they can be themselves, as opposed to just 64% at an average workplace.

Their resources for overall employee well-being increased. They expanded mental health, elder care and child care support. Additionally, they provided extra support during the COVID-19 pandemic with financial and professional assistance, Fortune says.

In a survey, employees at the best 100 companies said they feel like the companies care for their well being and needs:

9 out of 10 would strongly endorse their company to friends & family;

9 out of 10 feel cared for;

4 out of 5 employees feel psychologically and emotionally healthy;

4 out of 5 look forward to coming to work;

4 out of 5 find meaning in their jobs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best Companies to Work for 2022: Fortune list includes Cisco, Hilton