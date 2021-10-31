Fortuneteller bilked $50,000 from woman to get rid of parasites and a curse, police say

Adam Elmahrek
·1 min read

A fortuneteller in Riverside was arrested last week on charges that he duped a woman into giving him $50,000 to expel parasites from her body and rid her family of a curse, Riverside police said.

Andres Pena Meneses — who went by the name Carlos — was charged with grand theft and theft by false pretenses, officials said. He was released from Robert Presley Detention Center after posting a $57,000 bail.

Meneses told the woman that he needed hundreds of dollars to help her with the imaginary parasites, according to a Riverside police department news release. He also told the woman her family was cursed and that her children were in trouble, police said. The woman ultimately paid him more than $50,000, officials said.

Meneses had a prior conviction in Chicago for posing as a fraudulent "faith healer," according to police.

Customers at the fortunetelling business told detectives conducting a search that Meneses asked them to bring their bed mattresses, which he would tear open and claim to find a live snake inside along with "demonic type items and letters stating the victim's family was in danger," police said. They found other "satanic type objects," a voodoo doll, tarot cards and "a small live snake," inside the business, officials said.

Meneses advertised his services on the radio, claiming to help cure ailments like nightmares, diabetes, headaches and sleep disorders.

Officials urged other potential victims to contact Det. Cory Camp at (951) 353-7117 or CCamp@RiversideCA.gov.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-China's property woes put prestige global projects in play

    China's property sector woes could spell trouble for prestige mega-projects in London, New York, Sydney and other top cities as the developers behind them scramble for cash. While China Evergrande Group's struggles have dominated the crisis, the risk to multi-trillion dollar global property markets stems from some of its rivals that have spent the last decade competing to build ever taller and grander skyscrapers. Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings, which breaches as many of China's debt "red lines" as Evergrande, has just built Sydney's https://www.greenlandaustralia.com.au/en/greenland-centre tallest residential tower, has plans to do the same in London https://spirelondon.com and has billions of dollars worth of projects in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto.

  • Moderna says FDA needs more time to complete review of its COVID-19 shot for adolescents

    The FDA informed Moderna that the review may not be completed before January 2022, the company said in a statement, dealing a potential setback to the timing of an emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group. Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told Reuters last week https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/exclusive-moderna-covid-19-shot-could-start-being-used-children-teens-within-2021-10-27 that based on conversations with the agency, he believed the vaccine would be authorized for those 12 to 17 in the next few weeks. The U.S. biotech company said it was told late on Friday that the FDA needed the additional time to evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis after vaccination, a rare side effect that has primarily affected young males.

  • Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents

    Marques Armstrong had just got out of the shower one morning this fall when he heard gunshots that seemed to come from his Minneapolis backyard. It was a depressingly routine occurrence on the city's predominantly Black north side that reaffirmed Armstrong's staunch opposition to a proposal on Tuesday's ballot to replace the city's police department — and a required minimum number of officers — with a new Department of Public Safety. The ballot proposal that goes to voters Tuesday has roots in the abolish-the-police movement that erupted after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.

  • Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on domestic violence charge by Overland Park police

    Aaron Coleman, who was previously accused of abusive behavior, was arrested Saturday night in Overland Park and booked in the Johnson County Jail.

  • Jan. 6 'Influencer' Who Said She's 'Definitely Not Going To Jail' Should Go To Jail, Feds Say

    Jenna Ryan, a Trump-loving real estate broker, called Jan. 6 "one of the best days of my life" and bragged that she wouldn't go to jail because she's white.

  • A Delta passenger was arrested after allegedly punching the person behind him over a seating dispute, Atlanta police say

    A Delta flier traveling to LA from Atlanta became enraged after a man sitting behind him placed an item in a seat pocket, according to police.

  • The Demand for Money Behind Many Police Traffic Stops

    Harold Brown’s contribution to the local treasury began as so many others have in Valley Brook, Oklahoma: A police officer saw that the light above his license plate was out. “You pulled me over for that? Come on, man,” said Brown, a security guard headed home from work at 1:30 a.m. Expressing his annoyance was all it took. The officer yelled at Brown, ordered him out of the car and threw him to the pavement. After a trip to jail that night in 2018, hands cuffed and blood running down his face,

  • New Orleans shoe shiner who had his life savings seized by DEA agents wins legal battle to have his money returned

    Kermit Warren was stripped of nearly $30,000 through a process called civil asset forfeiture which allows the government to seize people's property.

  • A Catholic priest took the stand to deny raping parishioner. A Miami jury convicted him.

    Taking the stand in his own defense, Father Jean Claude Philippe admitted to a lot of behavior not exactly becoming of a priest. Yes, he acknowledged, he invited a female parishioner to his home at the rectory of Homestead’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church in October 2018.

  • Prosecutors Blackball ‘Biased’ Sheriff Who Tailed Delivery Guy. He Still Refuses to Go.

    Twitter/Pierce County Sheriff’s OfficeA Washington State sheriff, who is facing criminal charges for lying about a confrontation he had with a Black newspaper carrier, has now been blackballed by local prosecutors.But Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is still, unbelievably, refusing to go.On Friday evening, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s office determined Troyer should be added to a list of witnesses with credibility problems. The decision was made by a 10-person committee that routinely reviews

  • 5 boys among carjacking suspects arrested after Loop crash: CPD

    Six male suspects, a 26-year-old man and five juveniles, tried to run away, but were taken into custody, according to CPD.

  • Watch A Dodge Hellcat Get Stolen In 8 Minutes

    Honestly, these guys are slower than most…

  • Mom Identifies Son As Suspect In Kezia M. Williams’ Shocking Home Invasion Video

    A well-known social media influencer by the name of Kezia M. Williams was at the center of an attempted home invasion this week.

  • I toured the abandoned Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, and what I saw seriously creeped me out

    The Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia was abandoned since the '70s after years of neglect. Today, the cell blocks are crumbling.

  • Former NYPD officer sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

    The alleged plot was never carried out, and Valerie Cincinelli pleaded guilty to a single count of obstruction of justice.

  • A Coinbase user lost $11.6 million in under 10 minutes after falling for a fake-notification scam, the US Attorneys Office said

    A Coinbase user bought 200 bitcoin, then got a fake notification from a scammer and lost $11.2 million, the US Attorneys Office in Los Angeles said.

  • Killed in seconds: why did the FBI shoot Jonathan Cortez in an Oakland corner store?

    Six weeks after the killing, the family of the aspiring food truck owner demands answers: ‘What are they hiding?’ Jonathan Cortez in front of a bodega Photograph: Courtesy of Jackie Nguyen Jonathan Cortez was buying a packet of beef jerky, a bottle of Gatorade and a Snickers bar at his local corner store in Oakland, California, when an FBI agent stormed in, gun drawn. Seconds later, the officer opened fire, fatally shooting the 31-year-old. The shooting on 13 September, a rare killing by an FBI

  • Man accused of sexually assaulting seatmate on flight from Sacramento to Denver

    A man from Oakland was arrested after a victim and a witness told law enforcement he repeatedly touched another passenger before exposing himself and masturbating.

  • Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGESA man dressed as Batman’s Joker attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening,injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city center for Halloween gatherings, Japanese media reported.One video uploaded to social media shows hordes of people running away from a blazing train carriage.Another video shows passengers clambering out of windows onto the station platform.Speaking to local media, witnesses said the attacker was armed with a knife and spread fluid around the train to start a fire.Police arrested the suspected attacker on the spot, media reported, on the day the nation voted in a parliamentary election.

  • 7 hurt in head-on Hebron crash: McHenry County Sheriff's Office

    Investigators said people were trapped inside their cars after the crash.