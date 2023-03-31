Fortuneteller to remain in custody pending court hearing

Mar. 31—A fortuneteller accused of bilking clients will remain in the Westmoreland County Prison after she was arrested earlier this month in Florida.

Alexis Mitchell, 29, was charged with theft and other offenses after a North Huntingdon man claimed he paid her $10,000 for illegal fortunetelling services last August. Police said Mitchell called herself "Psychic Novena Saint" and was awaiting trial on identity theft charges in connection with allegations made in 2019 by an Irwin woman that she was the victim of a fortunetelling scam.

According to court records, Mitchell, whose last listed address is in Las Vegas, failed to appear for a Westmoreland County court appearance in early 2020, which prompted the issuance of an arrest warrant. Mitchell was captured earlier this month in Delray Beach, Fla.

During a brief court appearance on Thursday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Mitchell to remain in jail pending a hearing April 12 in which prosecutors will seek to revoke her unsecured bail set four years ago.

Mitchell is tentatively scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing April 19 in North Huntingdon.

