Forty-foot processional, memorial scheduled for Madison County Deputy Sheriff Terry Dyer

A forty-foot memorial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday to commemorate the life of Madison County Deputy Sheriff Terry Dyer.

Six motorcycles will escort the processional to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Denmark, according to a press release from the department.

Dyer served in law enforcement for more than 35 years.

He responded to a domestic violence call at a local church on April 18 and suffered a massive heart attack in court two days later.

Dyer was an Army veteran and served with law enforcement in Lexington, Jackson and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office before his death.

A memorial service will follow the processional's arrival at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. It is open for the public to attend.

Katrina Smith is an education reporter at The Jackson Sun. Send those story ideas to kmsmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Memorial, Terry Dyer, Jackson Madison County Sheriff