Forty overnight vehicle break-ins reported in Kansas City suburb: police

Guns, baby clothes, tennis shoes and cash were taken from dozens of vehicles in suburban Grandview during an overnight string of break-ins, according to police.

Roughly 40 cars were burglarized between Monday night and early Tuesday morning in area apartment complexes. Police started investigating the break-ins after patrol officers discovered a stolen vehicle with its windows broken that was parked near a community center, said Capt. Ryan Sharp, a police spokesman.

“I’ve been here 19 years and I’ve never seen it,” Sharp said of the high volume of break-ins in one night, which continued to be reported on Tuesday afternoon.

At least two firearms were among the goods stolen. But Sharp said the thieves appeared to be after virtually anything of value. Some of the victims reported broken windows but no missing property.

Police have released a video of one burglary captured by a surveillance camera. In it, a suspect is seen exiting a dark-gray pickup truck and approaching a parked Ford Mustang. The video shows the suspected burglar push the window inward and rifle through the car.

Sharp said Grandview investigators have been reaching out to other neighboring jurisdictions, including Kansas City South Patrol, to determine whether additional break-ins might be connected. So far police are only aware of the reports made in Grandview.

Police often advise residents to refrain from leaving items of value in vehicles that are parked in publicly accessible areas to prevent from becoming victims. Other tips include parking in well-lit areas and installing security systems.

Grandview police are advising anyone who may have information or video concerning the rash of break-ins to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.