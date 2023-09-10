Forty prisoners removed from Wandsworth prison after Daniel Khalife's escape

The authorities have faced criticism that Khalife was placed in a category B jail like Wandsworth, rather than in a high security category A prison - Eddie Mulholland For The Telegraph

Around 40 prisoners have been moved out of Wandsworth prison after terror suspect Daniel Khalife’s escape, the Justice Secretary revealed on Sunday.

Alex Chalk said the prisoners had been transferred “out of an abundance of caution” following criticism that Khalife should not have been placed in a category B jail like Wandsworth, but rather in a high security category A prison.

The Justice Secretary also hinted that the investigation into Khalife’s escape was focusing on human error.

“Out of an abundance of caution, some prisoners there - some of those on remand - have been moved (this week),” Mr Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

“Additional resources have, of course, gone into Wandsworth, so there’s additional governor support, a former governor with particular expertise in security.

“But also, out of an abundance of caution, around 40 prisoners have been moved just while we get to the bottom of what took place in Wandsworth. That is a sensible, precautionary measure.”

The location next to the Grand Union Canal where Khalife was arrested on Saturday

Khalife, 21, remains in police custody after he was dramatically arrested on Saturday in the north-west London suburb of Northolt after four days on the run.

Mr Chalk, discussing the preliminary findings of a review he issued, said the investigation had looked into whether protocols were in place relating to the unloading of food from a van and searching the delivery vehicle.

“Those protocols were in place, point one,” he said. “And point two, the relevant security staff were also in place. Plainly, what we’ve yet to establish is whether those protocols were followed.”

He said he will set out next week the terms of reference of a separate independent investigation to ensure that the conclusions are “rock solid”.

Delivery staff have claimed that security officers at HMP Wandsworth consistently failed to carry out checks that could have caught him.

One driver, who made dozens of trips to the prison in south London to deliver light fittings and equipment, said there were no checks of the underneath of his vehicle before leaving the jail.

The officers, known as operational support grades (OSGs), are supposed to use mirrors to check beneath any vehicle coming into or leaving the prison, as well as inside and on top of it.

The checks are conducted in a secure area, known as an “airlock”, between the outer and inner gates of the prison’s perimeter.

However, the driver, who asked to remain anonymous, told the BBC the only security procedure at the prison involved a “pat-down” search and checks inside his vehicle.

Mr Chalk has ordered an investigation into how Khalife evaded a double set of security checks.

He not only got through the “airlock”, but should also have been prevented from escaping by a roll call before the food delivery truck left the kitchen where he was working.

It is believed Khalife helped unpack the Bidfood truck around 7am on Wednesday morning, but sources said rules required the catering manager to confirm to the central control room that all the prisoners were accounted for in a roll call in the kitchen, before the lorry was allowed to leave for the airlock.

Initial findings of the internal prison service investigation suggest that Khalife made a makeshift strap from material available in the prison, potentially from the plastic cover of a mattress.

Police believe he used it to tie himself to the underside of the Bidfood lorry, which left the prison at 7.30am.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.