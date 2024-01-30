Forum 225 launches community pantry in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A youth leadership organization created in Baton Rouge has launched a new way for north Baton Rouge residents to get the resources they need.

A milestone for North Baton Rouge, Forum 225 launched a pantry to bring resources that many lack in this community.

“It’s kind of a food desert here, so lack of grocery stores. We thought this would be a great thing to bring into the community for people to access whatever,” said Laine Peterson, Forum 225 Committee Chair.

The pantry holds non-perishable items such as canned goods, water, hygiene products, and other products that last beyond a year of expiration.

“By talking to people that lived in the community, we knew that this was a resource that was needed,” said Peterson.

Organizers said the pantry will open and close with the Delmont Gardens Library and resources are available for all.

“We’ll have a key,” said Mary Stein, East Baton Rouge Parish Library Director. “They will like it and we’ll open and lock it and then Forum 225, and volunteers that they are recruiting will be checking on the pantry on a regular basis.”

Leaders said the pantry was established with over $2,000 raised, along with building materials donated.

“The slab, the electrical, the outside, the materials that everything else was donated through Baton Rouge vendors,” said Taylor Brignac, Builder of the pantry.

Organizers welcome all donations as they hope this will be an established resource for many years to come.

“We expect this to be a thriving institution for the neighborhood,” said Stein.

