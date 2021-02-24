Forum Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $5.85 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.80 per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $113 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $96.9 million, or $17.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $512.5 million.

Forum Energy shares have increased 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.16, declining slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FET

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian officials should be charged over shooting down of Ukrainian plane, UN expert says

    In letter to Tehran, human rights advocate outlines six-month investigation into disaster A man lays flowers during a commemorative ceremony for those on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, shot down in Iran a year before, on 8 January. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images Many high level Iranian officials should be charged for the shooting down of a Ukrainian commercial airliner in January 2020, a UN human rights expert has said, describing the killing of the 176 people aboard as a “profound and serious indictment” of the country’s civil and military authorities. Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, delivered a 45-page letter to the Iranian government which was made public on Tuesday, outlining her findings from a six-month investigation into the disaster, and complaining about the lack of Iranian cooperation, which has left many of her questions unanswered. Callamard issued a particularly strong condemnation of the Tehran government’s treatment of the victims’ families, who she said had been harassed and threatened, denied the return of remains and personal effects, and forced to go along with officially staged “martyr” funerals. Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defence missile battery shortly after it took off from Tehran’s international airport, at a time of high tensions, five days after a US drone strike killed an IRGC commander, Qassem Suleimani. The plane was bound for Kyiv but had 55 citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada aboard. After denying responsibility for several days, Tehran said the Boeing 737-800 was shot down by mistake by an air defence crew who mistook it for an incoming US missile. “The inconsistencies in the official explanations seem designed to create a maximum of confusion and a minimum of clarity. They seem contrived to mislead and bewilder,” Callamard, said in the letter, which was sent to Tehran 60 days ago with a set of questions but has yet to get a reply. The Iranian mission to the UN did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening. “At best, what we have here is an extraordinarily incompetent succession of actions ... to such an extent that they would be in my view, in a criminal court, be described as criminal and reckless,” Callamard told the Guardian. She added that the downing of the plane was a “profound and serious indictment of Iran, both military and civilian authorities, in terms of the violations of their human rights obligations”. The official Iranian account details a series of technical breakdowns and human errors that led to the tragedy, but Callamard said they just raised more questions that Tehran had failed to answer. For example, the official account said the mobile missile unit that fired the two Russian-made Tor missiles that brought down the airliner had not been properly calibrated, so the radar systems showed the aircraft as incoming rather than outbound. Callamard said she had not been given any explanation as to why this miscalibration happened, why it had not been detected, or why it had led to the missiles being fired. It was also unclear why the crew had not followed standard operating procedures that would have prevented the launch, why the airport had not been closed at a time of high tension and why the investigation was botched. The crash scene was looted and bulldozed before international inspectors arrived. There have been conflicting reports about the arrest and prosecution of the missile crew, but Callamard said: “In terms of accountability, unfortunately we cannot expect Iran to charge those at the top or even the middle of the chain of command, and there are many high-level officials who should be charged.” There was no evidence, she added, that Iran had made the fundamental changes necessary to give the rest of the world assurance that the same mistakes would not be made again. Callamard’s letter lambasts the Iranian government for the treatment of the bereaved families. In many cases, personal items went missing after the looting of the crash site and baggage. “Iranian officials sought to coerce families into publicly declaring their support for the government or risk the non-return of their loved ones’ remains,” the letter said. “Many families were reportedly also denied private funerals. Victims were declared ‘martyrs’ who died for their country. As a result, funerals were heavily controlled.” The inscription “congratulations on your martyrdom” was placed on the coffins of the victims against the wishes of the families, the letter added. Families in Iran and Canada, it said, had been received death threats for being critical of Iran. Callamard told the Guardian the treatment of grieving families was “cynical, cruel and criminal”. She said she hoped that international efforts, in particular by Canada and Ukraine, would not be bought off or held hostage by the desire to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Callamard said: “Under no circumstances should the search for justice for PS752 be impaired by the equally important search for a nuclear deal.”

  • A look at how Biden's Cabinet nominees fared Tuesday

    President Joe Biden's Cabinet is starting to fill out, with nominees for agriculture secretary and United Nations ambassador gaining Senate approval Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he intends to wrap up the remaining nomination votes quickly. “At a time of acute national challenge, we need qualified leaders atop our federal agencies — and fast,” he said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: COVID-19 vaccine acceptance is rising — except among Republicans

    Over the past few months, all of the available data from clinical trials and real-world studies has shown the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective. Yet a new survey found stubborn resistance to vaccination among one group in particular: Republicans.

  • A deadly storm on top of a pandemic devastates vulnerable Texans: 'We've been living in a nightmare'

    The most vulnerable Texans throughout the state have been hit with a double whammy of a rare and catastrophic storm on top of an ongoing pandemic.

  • Thomson Reuters to stress AI, machine learning in a post-pandemic world

    Thomson Reuters Corp will streamline technology, close offices and rely more on machines to prepare for a post-pandemic world, the news and information group said on Tuesday, as it reported higher sales and operating profit. The Toronto-headquartered company will spend $500 million to $600 million over two years to burnish its technology credentials, investing in AI and machine learning to get data faster to professional customers increasingly working from home during the coronavirus crisis. It will transition from a content provider to a content-driven technology company, and from a holding company to an operational structure.

  • Goodyear to Buy Rival Cooper for $2.8 Billion

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) will further secure its position as the biggest tire maker in the U.S. after announcing it will acquire the nation's fifth-largest tire company, Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB), for about $2.8 billion in a cash and stock deal. The deal also nearly doubles Goodyear's presence in China, where sales of new cars and trucks are forecast to continue their recent surge. Goodyear is paying $54.36 per share for Cooper, split between $41.75 in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear stock.

  • Vaccine Delays Leave Latin America’s Economies in the Mud

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin America and the Caribbean, the region where the coronavirus outbreak caused the worst economic destruction and more than a quarter of the world’s deaths, is now falling victim to a slow inoculation campaign.Political fights and production bottlenecks are stymieing Brazil’s vaccination efforts. Mexico is struggling to source doses as its death toll surpasses India’s. Colombia only began administering shots last week.Such sluggishness alongside a recent spike in infections risks hampering an already slow-going economic recovery.“If vaccination and public health policy don’t succeed at reversing the trend that we’ve seen in recent months, clearly this recovery is at risk,” Alejandro Werner, the International Monetary Fund’s western hemisphere director, said earlier this month.Latin America’s economic rebound was already wobbling after a new round of lockdown measures in response to the surge in cases that began around the Christmas holidays. Since January, JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its first quarter growth forecasts for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, citing concerns of a rising case load and new restrictions.The region contracted by more than 7% last year, according to the IMF -- the most in the world. The Fund doesn’t see output returning to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, and this year is off to rocky start.In December, Brazilian retail sales suffered their biggest drop for the month on record, pointing to a sharp slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy. Meanwhile, Mexico saw its recovery lose steam, as growth slowed to 3.1% from 12.1% over the last two quarters of 2020. And on Tuesday, Peru reported that its economy shrank 11.1% last year, the biggest contraction since 1989.Chile OutperformsActivity is expected to pick up later this year, but a strong rebound depends on vaccines becoming more widely available in the coming months. Underscoring the importance of an efficient vaccine rollout, investors are already rewarding Latin America’s only success story so far: Chile. The country is on pace to inoculate 75% of its population in just six months, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.This month, Moody’s Investors Service and Spain’s Banco Santander both revised upward their growth forecasts for Chile, setting it apart from its neighbors. Its economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels three to six months earlier than most other countries in the region, according to Nikhil Sanghani, an economist at Capital Economics in London.The Chilean peso has led gains among regional peers, rallying more than 3% so far this month.Read More: Chile Peso Joins Pound, Dollar on Vaccination Winners ListOther countries in the region are nowhere close. At the current rate, Brazil would take two-and-a-half years to reach the 75% level of inoculation, which is the threshold experts say is needed for a return to normality. In Mexico it is estimated to take 3.6 years to reach that level, and in Argentina, over a decade. The U.S., by contrast, is projected to reach herd immunity by the end of 2020.This outlook may improve over the next few weeks as some of the “teething problems” with the vaccine rollout start to ease, Sanghani said.Delays in deliveries have sent countries that relied heavily on particular vaccines, such as Mexico and Colombia, running to ink last-minute contracts with competitors. Argentina is trying to produce more shots locally.After dragging its feet for months in making vaccine orders, the administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is running out of doses to sustain its vaccination campaign, leading nine state capitals including Rio de Janeiro to suspend immunizations.Self-InflictedThe hold-ups in the vaccination drive aren’t all self-inflicted.From the start, poorer countries have been pushed to the back of the line by wealthier ones that quickly sealed deals with drug makers, or are now commandeering vaccinations produced in their territory for their own citizens.Much of the Caribbean and Central America are still weeks away from kicking off their campaigns. Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness last month accused rich countries of “hoarding” vaccines.Economists watching mobility trends are bracing for another hit to activity caused by people once again sheltering at home and businesses closing shop. Chile aside, they remain skeptical about restrictions relief for the rest of the region given their slow start and distance from major vaccine distributors.“Richer countries already started to buy out everything they could, only leaving bread crumbs for the rest,” said Joan Domene, a Mexico City-based economist for Oxford Economics Ltd.(Updates with Peru GDP contraction in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • How to make the US stimulus better

    Now, some analysts are arguing that the stimulus package is too big and should be reduced. Jobless workers requesting unemployment benefits actually rose last week. The main fear for a too-big bill is that additional government spending will outstrip the needs of the economy and lead to excessive inflation.

  • Warren Buffett Just Gave Himself a $565 Million "Raise"

    Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor alive today. Although Buffett's investing style may not resonate with the get-rich-quick ethos permeating the market in early 2021, few if any investors can match the Oracle of Omaha's long-term track record. According to the 2020 annual shareholder letter from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett led his company to an average annual return of 20.3% over a 55-year stretch.

  • U.S. Treasury No. 2 nominee Adeyemo urges get-tough attitude on China

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee as deputy Treasury secretary, on Tuesday said Washington should work with allies to hold China accountable to international rules to ensure a level playing field for companies in the United States and elsewhere. "China is our top strategic competitor," Adeyemo told a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 rises to end 5-session losing streak

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech stocks extended their declines.

  • Interior Pick Haaland Draws GOP Ire With Fracking Opposition

    (Bloomberg) -- Interior Secretary-designate Deb Haaland’s opposition to fracking, early endorsement of the Green New Deal and participation in protests against an oil pipeline in South Dakota have made her one of President Joe Biden’s most controversial cabinet nominees.Haaland, a Democratic representative from New Mexico, will face questions about those and other positions during a confirmation hearing Tuesday, with some Republicans already warning she’s unlikely to get their support.“I have serious concerns with Rep Haaland’s radical views and support for the Green New Deal,” Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican and member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee vetting her nomination, tweeted after a meeting with Haaland. “Unless my concerns are addressed, I will not only oppose her confirmation for Interior, I will do all I can to defeat it.”Haaland plans to tell skeptical senators she recognizes the role of fossil fuels in the U.S. energy mix, while emphasizing climate change is a problem that can’t be ignored, according to a copy of her committee testimony released Monday.“There’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come,” Haaland says in the testimony, adding that revenue from oil and gas fund critical services. “But we must also recognize that the energy industry is innovating, and our climate challenge must be addressed.”The Senate ultimately is still expected to confirm Haaland, 60, but the slim control Democrats have means Haaland needs every vote she can get. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who is chairman of the committee considering her nomination, threw into doubt the fate of another Biden nominee last week. Manchin said he would vote against Neera Tanden to be budget director though the president vowed to press on with the nomination.Early Monday, two moderate Republicans -- Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah -- also said they would object to Tanden, making her path to confirmation even more difficult.Haaland’s nomination has become a target for oil industry advocates, who question whether her past views will get in the way of legal obligations to advance energy development on territory under the Interior Department’s control. The agency runs the national park system and oversees grazing, recreation, energy development and other activities on about a fifth of U.S. land.Native AmericanHaaland, who is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe west of Albuquerque, New Mexico, would become the first Native American member of a president’s cabinet.Haaland’s past stances and statements, however, have unnerved the oil industry.“It is one thing to hold those views” as a lawmaker and political organizer, said Anne Bradbury, head of the American Exploration and Production Council. which represents oil developers. “But it is a very different constituency and a very different responsibility to then transition over to running a large federal bureaucracy that is charged with executing -- not making -- the law.”Policies Haaland charts at Interior could have a dramatic effect on U.S. energy development. Federal lands and waters made up roughly 22% of U.S. crude and 12% of U.S. natural gas in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration.“That supply is really the difference between greater energy security and going back to the past where we were more reliant on on foreign energy,” said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of the American Petroleum Institute.Big OilHaaland’s supporters say her nomination has drawn criticism because she’s not beholden to Big Oil.“Representative Haaland makes people uncomfortable because she has opinions,” said Raul Grijalva, a Democratic congressman from Arizona. “And she makes gas and oil uncomfortable because she’s not a cheerleader for them.”Biden nominated Haaland after a months-long campaign by Native Americans and environmental activists, who have said she would reset the Interior Department’s relationship with tribal nations and would bring a fresh perspective to the agency most frequently led by White, male Western politicians.The department holds trust title to more than 56 million acres for tribal nations, and its Bureau of Indian Affairs works directly with 578 federally recognized tribes.Haaland cuts a different figure as a single mother who at times relied on food assistance. She was a tribal administrator of the San Felipe Pueblo as well as the operator of a small salsa-making business. She’s represented New Mexico in the U.S. House since 2019.“She’s going to bring a commitment to environmental and climate goals to an agency that under Trump was run by actual folks who had worked for fossil fuel corporations,” said Julian Brave NoiseCat, vice president of policy and strategy at the liberal advocacy group Data for Progress.In 2016, Haaland brought food to Standing Rock Sioux protesters camped along the route of Energy Transfer’s Dakota Access oil pipeline. She was an early sponsor of the Green New Deal resolution in the House, which outlines a progressive vision for rapidly decarbonizing the American economy. Haaland also has said she’s “wholeheartedly against fracking and drilling on public lands.”Haaland has “radical views” that “are squarely at odds with the responsible management of our nation’s energy resources,” said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the top-ranking Republican on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.“Representative Haaland must demonstrate that she will follow the law, protect the multiple uses of our public lands and reject policies that will force energy workers into the unemployment line,” Barrasso said in an emailed statement. “I won’t support her nomination otherwise.”Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, said in an interview he would press for Haaland to recuse herself from decisions on those issues. “She’s already committed to certain policy approaches that I think go against the law.”(Updates with Haaland testimony in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Looking Exhausted

    The British pound continued to try to rally during the trading session on Tuesday only to see sellers near the 1.41 handle.

  • EU ready to sanction Myanmar military but keep open trade

    The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Myanmar that could involve targeting businesses owned by the army, EU foreign ministers said on Monday but the bloc ruled out any curtailing of its trade preferences for the country. Three weeks after the junta seized power in Myanmar, EU governments want to show support for the daily protests and civil disobedience movement seeking the reversal of the Feb. 1 coup and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. "We are not prepared to stand by and watch," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in Brussels, adding that sanctions could follow if diplomacy failed.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Parabolic

    The British pound initially pulled back a bit on Monday but then turned around as we continue to see a lot of bullish pressure and money flow into this market.

  • $4.4B Liquidated From Crypto Exchanges As Bitcoin's Market Cap Falls Under $1 Trillion

    What Happened: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies fell by over 17% as the crypto market was dominated by red candles. Bitcoin was trading at $46,500 at press time, and its market cap fell below $1 trillion for the first time since crossing it a week ago. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap dipped even further, falling over 23% back to $1,452 at the time of writing. Why It Matters: The selloff across the crypto market had a considerable impact on traders' positions. Over 474,968 traders were liquidated in the past 24-hours, with a total of $4.4 billion liquidated across crypto exchanges. According to crypto exchange data aggregator Bybt, this was the largest liquidation event in Bitcoin Futures history, with a record amount of long positions liquidated. In the past 24 hours , 474,968 traders were liquidated. In total $4.4B was liquidated!This is the craziest day in #Bitcoin futures history. https://t.co/Bw2cNNXnr9 pic.twitter.com/MdYnmyXNXX — Bybt (@bybt_com) February 23, 2021 What Else: According to some reports, several crypto exchanges, including Binance and Gemini, experienced a fall in the amount of their Bitcoin reserves. As the exchange’s Bitcoin reserves continue on a downward trend, the cryptocurrency’s liquidity shrinks. As a result, even a small trading volume can have a large impact on price. On-chain data from Santiment revealed that a single wallet address was a contributing factor to Bitcoin’s price retracement. As we noted yesterday, there was an 11x exchange inflow spike that initiated #Bitcoin's price correction from its $58.3k #ATH. Further data combing revealed that an address was responsible for the 2nd largest $BTC transaction of the year, an import of 2,700 tokens to the wallet pic.twitter.com/CTgtJr27np — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 23, 2021 The user of the address in question withdrew 2700 BTC tokens, which amounted to nearly $160 million at the time, off the exchange to his individual wallet. Image: Pepi Stojanovski via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Crypto.com Coin Skyrocketed TodayTesla, Square Make B On Bitcoin Investment While Small Cap Crypto Stocks Surge© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.