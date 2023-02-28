Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·15 min read

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 26, 2023

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Forum Energy Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Gigi, and I will be your coordinator for today's call. This conference call is being recorded for replay purposes and will be available on the company's website. I will now turn the conference over to Rob Kukla, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.

Rob Kukla: Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to FET's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. With me today are Neal Lux, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lyle Williams, our Chief Financial Officer. We issued our earnings release yesterday, and it is available on our website. Please note that we are relying on the safe harbor protections afforded by federal law. Listeners are cautioned that our remarks today may contain information other than historical information. These remarks should be considered in the context of all factors that affect our business, including those disclosed in FET's Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. Finally, management's statements may include non-GAAP financial measures.

For a reconciliation of these measures, you may refer to our earnings release. During today's call, all statements related to EBITDA refer to adjusted EBITDA. And unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are fourth quarter 2022 to third quarter 2022. I will now turn the call over to Neal.

Neal Lux: Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Reflecting on our 2022 achievement, I am pleased to say that we exceeded expectations. And as we will discuss during today's call, I think FET is just getting started. Let's begin with some key highlights from our annual and fourth quarter results and our debt conversion. Our teams delivered strong 2022 financial results. We ended the year with the highest backlog since 2018. Revenue and EBITDA grew by 29% and 194%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Also during the year, we increased our gross margins by 230 basis points and doubled our EBITDA margin to over 8%. This growth reflects our operating leverage and differentiated product portfolio. In the fourth quarter, we had robust bookings and revenue growth of 35% and 29%, respectively, year-over-year.

Demand for our products and solutions remained strong. EBITDA of $17 million was within our quarterly guidance range and up nearly 300% versus fourth quarter 2021. Finally, and most importantly, for the company's future performance, we were able to significantly improve our balance sheet during the quarter with the conversion of our long-term debt to common stock. The conversion marks a significant milestone for a number of reasons. First, pro forma for the conversion, our year-end net debt was approximately $83 million or 1.4x full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, FET's credit rating was upgraded as a result of our significantly reduced leverage. Second, the conversion nearly doubled our market capitalization, and our daily trading volume has increased substantially.

Both of these factors have improved our investment profile. Third, the reduction in debt decreases FET's annual cash interest payments by roughly $11 million, enhancing our free cash flow conversion. And finally, the balance of our long-term debt is now significantly below year-ending liquidity. This achievement opens up several strategic options, including share repurchases, further debt reductions and acquisitions. Lyle will discuss these options in greater detail during his remarks. In addition to strategic options, we have an incredible foundation for organic growth as a result of the attributes I listed during our earnings call in February 2022. One, our employees are key differentiators; two, industry fundamentals are expected to remain strong; three, FET is continuing to develop and launch innovative products and solutions; four, we have opportunities for significant margin expansion; and five, FET is positioned to access growing markets outside oil and gas.

And now we can add a sixth attribute, a solid balance sheet bolstered with meaningful positive free cash flow. Our colleagues at FET are dedicated and focused on delivering value to the customer and the company. And as we demonstrated with our impressive bookings in 2022, customers see the value we bring through technology, innovation and quality. Today, our customers are in a good financial position because industry fundamentals are solid. While commodity prices have recently moderated, some forecasters such as the International Energy Agency, expect oil demand to surpass supply in the second half of 2023. This should put a floor under activity now and provide incentives for a prolonged energy investment cycle. While increasing industry activity provides a tailwind for growth, we want FET to grow faster than the market.

To accomplish this goal, we are introducing products and technologies that our customers value. Our key components and consumable products enhance our customers' long-life assets to make energy production safer, cleaner and more efficient. For example, we recently showcased our new FASTConnect, Frac Automated Switch Technology System at a Society of Petroleum Engineers technical conference. The FASTConnect System allows service companies to perform hydraulic frac operations without a traditional zipper manifold. Through automation, our solution increases the safety of field personnel and stages completed per day while eliminating a significant portion of a manifold operating expense. In addition, the FASTConnect System significantly improves the environmental impact of a frac fleet by eliminating the grease consumed.

If our system was adopted on every zipper frac fleet, we estimate operators would eliminate 18 million pounds of grease from their well sites per year. The environmental improvement would be astounding. The total addressable market in the United States for this solution is between $300 million to $500 million. As an asset-light manufacturer with an international footprint, we address key markets around the world. A great example is a recent electrostatic desalter system award from one of the largest national oil companies in the world. The system will utilize FET's edge desalting technology and for mix, our high-efficiency multiphase technology. The contract has a value of approximately $25 million, with potential for meaningful subsequent awards.

I'm extremely proud of everything we accomplished in 2022, but it's time to focus on 2023. As I mentioned earlier, I'm excited about FET's future. Long-term, market fundamentals remain strong. Supply and demand imbalances will continue to fuel the need for more investment. However, there are mixed views on where the U.S. rig count goes from here. We anticipate moderate rig count growth during the year with the trajectory to be determined. However, equipment utilization and service intensity will remain at high levels. Our customers are telling us they are sold out and have essentially no spare capacity. As their older equipment wears out, customers are upgrading and replacing it with more efficient and advanced capital items from our product catalogs.

As we demonstrated in 2022, increased demand for our differentiated products will enable us to further grow our EBITDA margin. The international markets are ramping up and FET will be there to participate in the growth. Historically, international revenue has been between 40% to 50% of total revenue. As international markets grow, so do we. And I believe that FET has a unique advantage with an optimized global footprint with a select number of manufacturing and distribution hubs that can strategically supply our customers with the products and solutions they need anywhere in the world. In addition, we can service nearly every oil and gas producing country without spending any additional capital or adding roofline. We can ship anywhere. The offshore market is also heating up.

Through 2022, the offshore drilling rig count has increased meaningfully. Service intensity of offshore operations exceeds land-based activity and drives additional demand for FET products. In the near term, this reactivation should benefit our drilling capital products for mud systems and tubular handling operations. Over the longer term, growing subsea activity should drive demand for our world-class and inspection ROVs and related products. With the opportunities we see in front of us, I am confident we can deliver revenue and EBITDA growth and generate strong free cash flow in 2023. We therefore expect EBITDA to be in the range of $80 million to $100 million and free cash flow of $20 million to $40 million. I will turn the call over to Lyle for more detail on fourth quarter results, outlook for the first quarter of 2023 and our capital deployment options.

Oil and gas, Industry, Energy
Oil and gas, Industry, Energy

Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash

Lyle Williams: Thank you, Neal. Good morning, everyone. Overall, FET's fourth quarter financial performance met or exceeded our expectations. Revenue of $191 million beat the top end of our guidance. At 5% growth, we outpaced the U.S. rig count as demand for our products and services remained strong. EBITDA of $17 million fell within our guidance, although our incremental profitability did not meet our expectations. During the quarter, two projects, one in our Subsea Technologies and one in our coil tubing product lines, generated unfavorable cost variances totaling over $2 million. Shifting to our operations. Each of our business segments posted increased revenue for the fourth quarter. Drilling and downhole segment revenue was $81 million, up 7%, led by higher demand for drilling handling tools and capital equipment.

Our drilling, downhole and subsea product lines all increased revenue. Drilling and downhole segment orders increased by 19%, with a book-to-bill of 108%, driven by strong demand for drilling capital, handling tools and bearings. This momentum should continue as global rig count grows, particularly outside the U.S. The segment currently generates roughly 50% of its revenue from international sales. Despite the revenue growth, segment EBITDA decreased $2 million compared with a strong third quarter. Subsea project costs and increased freight expenses partially offset the revenue growth. Unfavorable product mix and year-end production variances also impacted performance. Completions segment revenue was $74 million, a 3% increase with higher demand for pressure control equipment as well as radiators and power ends supporting pressure pumping activity.

Quality wireline revenue grew 7%, breaking the revenue record set last quarter. Bookings for the Completions segment were $81 million, up 3%, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 110%. We secured a number of Jumbotron radiator orders that will be paired with environmentally friendly dual gas blend engines for frac fleet upgrades. In addition, we received a sizable order for pressure control equipment destined for international markets. These awards were partially offset by lower orders for stimulation and coiled tubing products, following large project bookings we received in the third quarter. Completion segment EBITDA was $9 million, down $1 million. Higher revenues were offset by unexpected project costs in coiled tubing, unfavorable sales mix and higher freight costs.

In our production segment, revenue was $36 million, up 5%, primarily led by higher demand for production equipment. Production segment bookings were $47 million for the quarter, comparable with the third quarter. The book-to-bill ratio remained strong at 130% as demand for our surface processing equipment and technology continues. Production segment EBITDA was $2 million, up $1 million primarily on increased volume, favorable sales mix and operating leverage in our production equipment product line. EBITDA margins at 4.7% continue a positive improvement trend, bettering the 3.5% in the third quarter. The segment will drive margin improvement through operating leverage, continued cost management and focusing on higher-margin, emission reduction and alternative energy applications in the longer term.

Inventory management has been a key focus area for us. In the first quarter 2022, we proactively built inventory to buffer our customers from the supply chain disruptions many companies faced. As the year progressed, we challenged our operations to normalize inventory levels and increase turns. Supply chain performance remains volatile, and in some cases, put a strain on our margins and ability to deliver. For example, due to the supply chain challenges in the fourth quarter, we expedited materials in support of commitments made to our customers. This accounted for most of the higher freight expenses I mentioned earlier. In addition, throughout 2022, steel price inflation and availability impacted margins in our coiled tubing and production equipment product lines.

We struggled to increase prices to offset this inflation due to competitive dynamics and in the case of production equipment due to the long lead time between our receipt of orders and ultimate shipment. We expect these steel and freight impacts to normalize through 2023. Free cash flow of $45 million was a highlight for the quarter. This result includes $32 million from our November 2022 sale-leaseback transaction. These proceeds are over 10x greater than the new annual lease commitments. This accretive transaction furthers our ability to improve returns. Excluding the leaseback proceeds, our quarterly free cash flow of $13 million was negatively impacted by large customers who delayed payments at year-end. In large part, because of this free cash flow generation, we ended the quarter with $51 million of cash on hand and $156 million of availability under our fully undrawn revolver.

Liquidity increased by $60 million from September to a total of $207 million. With this level of liquidity, we could retire our long-term debt today while leaving ample dry powder to fund operations. The strength of our balance sheet highlights the transformative nature of the debt conversion and our 2022 financial performance. We continue to believe FET shares are undervalued as we trade at a discount to other equipment manufacturing peers. Therefore, in the fourth quarter, we repurchased just over 100,000 shares at a discount to last Friday's closing price. Comparing this price with our $80 million to $100 million 2023 guidance implies a valuation of 4.2x to 5.3x EBITDA, with many of our peers trading at 7x to 10x 2023 expectations. We believe our stock has compelling upside.

Now let me share with you our first quarter forecast. Neal discussed how we see the markets going forward and provided our 2023 EBITDA guidance earlier in the call. We anticipate modest growth progression in the U.S. and stronger international activity growth through the year. Thus far, 2023 U.S. rig activity has been relatively flat and international activity is in the process of ramping. Therefore, in the first quarter, we expect revenue of between $180 million to $200 million and EBITDA of between $16 million and $20 million, with these values increasing each quarter throughout the year. We expect first quarter free cash flow to be negative $20 million to $30 million. Expected payments of management cash incentives and property taxes as well as accrued interest related to converted notes will be partially offset by cash flow from EBITDA and net working capital improvements.

Let me provide a few details for modeling purposes. In the fourth quarter, corporate costs were flat with the third quarter coming in a little better than expected. In the first quarter, we expect corporate costs to be in line with the fourth quarter, interest expense to be $5 million and depreciation and amortization expense of roughly $8 million. We expect full year capital expenditures of approximately $15 million and cash income taxes of $5 million to $7 million. Let me shift my attention to our capital deployment alternatives. With a rightsized capital structure, ample liquidity and improving free cash flow, we are evaluating several options for deployment of our cash through a lens of improving our financial metrics and maximizing returns.

One option is to repay our long-term debt or repurchase additional shares. Relative to other alternatives, debt repayment yields a modest return. Share repurchases are more attractive at current levels. However, we are limited by our indenture to an additional $5.9 million of share repurchases. Another option is funding for organic growth. Our plan for 2023 includes significant organic growth driven by market share gains and new product introduction. Funding for this growth is already included in our healthy free cash flow forecast. We will continue to seek and evaluate additional organic investment opportunities to generate outsized returns. Finally, as another option, accretive M&A transactions could further transform our product portfolio.

The market for transactions has improved, with many sellers exploring strategic alternatives. We look for transactions with good industrial logic and that are accretive to our earnings. Importantly, we are committed to maintaining reasonable net leverage, and we'll use an appropriate mix of cash and equity to achieve this goal. In short, the conversion of our debt not only enhances our story today, but it also opens a number of investment opportunities to gain greater rates of return. I will now turn the call back over to Neal. Neal?

Neal Lux: Thank you, Lyle. 2022 was a transformative year for FET. We executed at a high level and achieved what we set out to do. So to the FET team, thank you, and job well done. The markets remain tight, equipment utilization and service intensity are at high levels and significant investment will be needed over the coming years. FET will be there to provide our customers with the technology and solutions they need to operate in this up cycle. Similar to last year, we have set high expectations that I am confident our people will deliver on. We are excited about what we can do in 2023. Gigi, please take the first question.

See also 11 High Growth High Margin Stocks to Buy and 30 Poorest Countries in Africa.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Pays a 9.5% Dividend Yield -- and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    Warren Buffett makes a lot of money each year from dividends. As a case in point, he noted in last year's letter written to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders that one stock (Apple) paid $785 million in dividends in 2021 all by itself.

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AMC Entertainment (AMC) This Earnings Season?

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

    With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.

  • The Only Aldi Quarter Hack You'll Ever Need

    Aldi’s coin-hungry shopping carts are iconic. Frequent shoppers often have a designated “Aldi quarter” in their car or in a special pocket, because the store requires a quarter to release each cart from the corral. (You get the quarter back when you return the cart.)

  • Chip Stocks Are Headed Lower and the Worst Is Yet to Come, Says Citi

    Intel and AMD both provided weak outlooks, and Citi analyst Christopher Danely wrote that the chip industry will miss 2023 earnings estimates by at least 10%.

  • 2 Forever Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Growth

    Whereas other investments might keep you up at night, forever stocks are stable enough and dish out enough cash to your account from their dividends that they might even help you to sleep soundly. If a financial terms dictionary provided examples along with its definitions, "forever stock" would list Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) as the first example. The healthcare juggernaut sells everything from coronavirus vaccines to prescription drugs to operating room tools to shampoo and Tylenol, and it's done so profitably each year for decades on end, without fail.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • Fisker Stock Surged. The EV Maker Is Ramping Up Deliveries.

    Electric-vehicle start-up Fisker reported fourth-quarter earnings that didn't contain many surprises. That's just fine for EV investors these days.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 30% You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The world's largest cloud platforms are about to distribute Nvidia's artificial intelligence services.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Amazon Stock 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994. After branching out to digital music and videos in 1998, the company has gone on to become an e-commerce titan and a dominating force in the cloud market with Amazon Web Services (AWS), and has expanded to many other industries. Here's how much you would have accumulated if you had invested $10,000 in Amazon's stock in 2013.

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days.