Forum focuses on Mount Penn Preserve trails and forest stewardship

Dec. 6—The Mount Penn Preserve is rich in natural, recreational and historical resources.

But some of these public resources are being threatened by invasive plants and insects, deer overpopulation, erosion, overuse and other factors.

Understanding the current conditions and uses of the mountain preserve's forest and trails is essential in planning for their conservation and maintenance. And that is the goal of a project now underway.

Undertaken by the Mount Penn Preserve Partnership in collaboration with Natural Lands, the study will focus on stewardship planning.

"The purpose of this project is to really understand what the current conditions are for both the trails and the forest within the preserves," said Kelsey Boyd, "and from there provide recommendations for how they can be cared for and managed going forward."

Boyd, stewardship planning program manager for Natural Lands, spoke Tuesday at a public forum on the project.

About 30 people attended the interactive event at City Hall to learn the scope of work and provide input for the plan.

The 4,000-acre preserve is predominantly owned by Reading and Berks County and falls within the boundaries of the city, Mount Penn, and Alsace and Lower Alsace townships.

The partnership, also known as MP3, is made up of representatives of the county, city and the three other municipalities.

Natural Lands is a nonprofit organization that saves open space, cares for nature and connects people to the outdoors in eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

"I am excited for this public gathering," said the Rev. Evelyn Morrison. "People have worked hard behind the scenes. Now it's time for the public to make a commitment to seeing our mountain, one of our beautiful legacies, be groomed just like anything else that gets older."

The mountain's public land belongs to the people, Morrison said, and its forest helps produce the oxygen breathed by area residents.

The forest's trees also take up carbon dioxide and reduce the amount of storm water runoff, which limits erosion, helping to reduce the effects of flooding and control the pollution of waterways.

In addition to providing a habitat for many species of animals and plants, the preserve offers opportunities for outdoor recreation and exercise.

More than 37 miles of bicycling and hiking trails wind through the mountain forest, said Rick Tralies, senior director of landscape planning for Natural Lands.

Overall, the trails are in good shape, he said, but like most trails in the region, they have issues.

His job, Tralies said, is to identify problematic areas and help figure out what to do about them.

The findings so far were expected, he noted.

"All of these issues are pretty typical," Tralies said, "trails that are too steep, rocky trails, erosion, damage to the forest, disruption of habitat, potential for danger among user groups."

Some trails, for example, he said, might be appropriate for mountain bikers, but pose dangers for pedestrians or equestrians. Others might need to be rerouted because they run through a wetland or are too steep, which could cause erosion, he said.

While the team has examined much of the forest and walked most of the trail network, there is still observational and other background work to complete before recommendations will be made.

Following the presentations, attendees had the chance to visit interactive informational stations and offer comments and suggestions about how the trails and forest could be maintained and improved.

The public input gathered Tuesday will form a key component of the research, organizers said.