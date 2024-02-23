Forum held at Center High School to discuss how to combat fentanyl in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A forum at Center High School Thursday night brought community members, law enforcement and lawmakers together to discuss how to combat fentanyl in Kansas City.

U.S. Representatives Mark Alford and Emanuel Cleaver were panelists at the event as well as Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Stacey Graves.

Community advocates also shared their experiences with the drug.

Sarah Eager lost her daughter Lauren to fentanyl poisoning in 2022; she was only 17 years old.

Kansas City elected leaders, community honor Lisa Lopez-Galvan

“None of these kids intend to die,” she said about teenagers who use drugs. “She would have never done it if she had known that she was going to die,” Eager said.

She said that she’s still struggling with the loss of her daughter.

“To bury your child is the worst thing you could ever imagine,” she said.

She mentioned Lauren had been to rehab recently before her death.

“For it to end like that she didn’t deserve it. I vowed to her that I would continue to tell her story and speak her name and make sure her death wasn’t in vain. And if her story can save someone else then I will talk about it all day,” she said.

“This is not a Democrat issue, not a Republican issue, this is an American issue,” Alford said. “Each day some 300 people in America die from fentanyl poisoning and overdoses, that’s the equivalent of a plane crashing every day.”

“Fentanyl is 40 to 100 times stronger than heroin,” Cleaver said. “That means you’re not going to survive for long doing that.”

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

James Hill lost his brother to fentanyl six years ago. He’s recovering from heroin addiction himself.

“I had two overdoses. Narcan saved my life,” he said. “I got to learn from my mistakes, lucky. You’re supposed to learn from your mistakes, not die from them.”

He said after spending time in prison, he knew he needed to make a change. He said he didn’t have much interaction with fentanyl himself but knows how it could have ended.

“If that stuff had been around when I started, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.