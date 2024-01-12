Forum held in fight against human trafficking in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A forum to educate the public on how to recognize human trafficking, report it and how to use resources to stop it was held Thursday in San Marcos.

According to the county’s human trafficking task force, which put on the meeting.in the San Diego region, 80% of sex trafficking victims were born in the U.S. The average age they first became victims is between 14 and 17 years old, and they live in every area of the county.

Marjorie Saylor says many years of her life were stolen because of sex trafficking. She reflected on the living hell she endured while trying to raise a young daughter.

“My daughter at 11 months old motivated me to escape, she’s my reason, she reacted to what she saw happening to me and that made me realize, I guess it switched on that mama bear, I realized I was hurting her by allowing her to watch what was happening to me,” Saylor said.

Sex trafficking alone in San Diego is an $810 million industry. San Diego is identified by the FBI as one of the top 13 areas in the country for commercial sexual exploitation of children

and a child can be born in San Diego, raised in San Diego, never leave San Diego and be trafficked right in San Diego.

“Human trafficking lies in plain view and you need people to understand that it’s not going to just call out to you, you’re not going to necessarily see someone kidnapped from the street,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said.

Recruiting for sex trafficking happens wherever kids are present including trolley and bus stops, at house parties, schools, malls, church youth groups, on internet connected devices through social media, dating websites and videogames that allow multiple users with chat features.

And just who are the sex traffickers in the region? Task force leaders say they include people of all genders, ethnicities and ages. They may be family members of victims or be strangers who befriend the victims to gain their trust and then exploit them. And finally, traffickers could belong to organized crime syndicates and gangs.

