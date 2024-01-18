Forums set for 6th District candidates

Jan. 18—HIGH POINT — Voters in the 6th Congressional District will have the chance to hear from the Republicans running for the seat at three candidate forums in January, including one this weekend in Davidson County and another at the end of the month at High Point University.

Six GOP candidates are running for the open seat in this year's election. No Democrat filed for the race.

Two-term Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning isn't seeking reelection because she says Republican legislative leaders redrew the district so that a Democrat can't win. That means the Republican primary winner is virtually assured of taking the seat.

The first candidate forum will take place 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Richard Childress Racing Event Center at 425 Industrial Drive in Welcome. The event begins with a meet-and-greet with candidates at 2 p.m., with the program starting at 3 p.m.

The HPU candidate forum will take place Jan. 30 in the Congdon Hall Callicutt Life Skills Theater, starting with check-in at 6:45 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m. The forum, organized by the HPU College Republicans, will feature candidates for the 6th District and other GOP primary contests, an organizer told The High Point Enterprise. To reserve attendance, send an email to republicans@highpoint.edu.

The other forum will take place from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26 at the First Community Center at 215 Fifth St. in Spencer in northern Rowan County. For tickets check the website www.fdfnc.org.

The candidates are former High Point mayor Jay Wagner, GOP activist Addison McDowell of Davidson County, former 6th District congressman Mark Walker, 2022 6th District nominee Christian Castelli, physician Mary Ann Contogiannis of Greensboro and Bo Hines, who narrowly lost a congressional race in eastern North Carolina in 2022.

The redrawn 6th District covers High Point and all of Davidson County. The district also includes western Greensboro, eastern Forsyth County, all of Davie and Rowan counties and the western tip of Cabarrus County.

Early voting starts Feb. 15, with primary election day March 5. Registered Republican voters and voters registered unaffiliated are eligible to cast a ballot in the GOP primary.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul