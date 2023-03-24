Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) insiders have profited after buying stock worth US$1.3m last year, current gains stand at US$114k

Insiders who bought Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 4.0% loss. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$1.3m is now worth US$1.4m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Forward Air

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Scott Niswonger bought US$902k worth of shares at a price of US$90.15 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$102. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.3m for 14.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 9.68k shares, for US$1.0m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Forward Air insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Forward Air Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Forward Air insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Independent Director Laurie Tucker spent US$408k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Forward Air

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Forward Air insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Forward Air Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Forward Air we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Forward Air.

