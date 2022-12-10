Is Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Potentially Undervalued?

While Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Forward Air’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Forward Air

What's The Opportunity In Forward Air?

Good news, investors! Forward Air is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $148.36, but it is currently trading at US$106 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Forward Air’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Forward Air look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.5% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Forward Air. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although FWRD is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FWRD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FWRD for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Forward Air has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Forward Air, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here