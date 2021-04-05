Forward Air Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Forward Air (NAS:FWRD, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $90 per share and the market cap of $2.5 billion, Forward Air stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Forward Air is shown in the chart below.


Because Forward Air is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 5.5% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Forward Air has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Transportation industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Forward Air's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Forward Air over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Forward Air has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.3 billion and earnings of $0.84 a share. Its operating margin is 5.35%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, the profitability of Forward Air is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Forward Air over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Forward Air is 5.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.1%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Transportation industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Forward Air's ROIC is 5.88 while its WACC came in at 8.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Forward Air is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Forward Air (NAS:FWRD, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Forward Air stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

